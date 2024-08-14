Anzeige
Anzeige

WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
14.08.24
10:55 Uhr
3,220 Euro
+0,120
+3,87 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.08.2024 22:14 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint WYY Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Financial Results

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, reported results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Awarded $254 million contract modification by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security increasing the ceiling of the Cellular Wireless Management Services 2.0 contract from $500 million to $754 million

  • Selected by the U.S. Navy as one of seven contractors for the 10-Year, $2.7 billion Spiral 4 contract

  • Certified and successfully deployed new proprietary MobileAnchor Digital Credential into a Federal Agency

  • 28th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

  • Third consecutive quarter ending free cash flow positive

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues were $36 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $811,000, a 479% improvement from the same quarter last year

  • Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 31%

  • Net loss decreased to $500,000 compared to $842,000 from the same period last year, or a loss of $(0.05) per diluted share

  • Free cash flow1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $800,000, or an improvement of 467% compared to the same period last year

  • As of June 30, 2024, cash was $4.0 million with no bank debt

Six Months 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues were $70.2 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.4 million, a 764% increase from the same quarter last year

  • Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 31%

  • Net loss decreased to $1.2 million or a loss of $(0.13) per diluted share compared to $1.8 million in the same period last year,

  • Free cash flow1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.4 million

1 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures

Management Commentary

"We continue to make significant strides in our sequential financial performance and growth, with notable improvements in both our top-line results and adjusted EBITDA," said WidePoint CEO Jin Kang. "Compared to last year, our position in the capital markets has improved, thanks to the effective execution of our organic growth strategy. Our strategic investments and partnerships, including advancements in our business solutions, certifications and credentials, project management offices, and strategic hires, have all contributed to driving sales growth and profitable projections in 2025. Additionally, we have received initial RFQs for the Spiral 4 contract and are currently setting up administrative arrangements with the Navy and establishing vendor agreements for services and equipment. We maintain a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, buoyed by promising sales developments and technological advancements that will further enhance WidePoint's ability to offer a diverse range of services and support our sales and marketing goals for years to come."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary


THREE MONTHS ENDED

(In millions except per share amounts)

JUNE 30,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

36.0

$

26.8

Gross profit

4.9

3.9

Gross profit margin

14

%

15

%

Operating expenses

5.4

4.6

Loss from operations

(0.5

)

(0.7

)

Loss per share

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.10

)

EBITDA

0.4

0.0

Adjusted EBITDA

0.8

0.1

Six-Month 2024 Financial Summary

SIX MONTHS ENDED

(In millions except per share amounts)

JUNE 30,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

70.2

$

52.0

Gross profit

9.6

7.7

Gross profit margin

14

%

15

%

Operating expenses

10.7

9.3

Loss from operations

(1.1

)

(1.6

)

Loss per share

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.20

)

EBITDA

0.6

(0.1

)

Adjusted EBITDA

1.4

0.2

Conference Call

Wide Point's management will host the conference call today (August 14, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 403107

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 50911

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cashflow, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET LOSS

$

(499,600

)

$

(842,100

)

$

(1,152,700

)

$

(1,793,600

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization

906,900

771,700

1,740,300

1,540,100

Amortization of deferred financing costs

-

-

-

-

Income tax provision (benefit)

15,800

48,800

(26,300

)

55,100

Interest income

(51,800

)

(9,200

)

(101,200

)

(11,400

)

Interest expense

72,400

56,900

131,100

115,700

EBITDA

$

443,700

$

26,100

$

591,200

$

(94,100

)

Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Loss on factoring of receivables

1,666

18,858

8,948

18,858

Stock-based compensation expense

365,900

95,500

783,700

235,600

Adjusted EBITDA

$

811,266

$

140,458

$

1,383,848

$

160,358


Capital expendatures

(11,507

)

(358,658

)

(18,001

)

(717,928

)

Free cashflow

$

799,759

$

(218,200

)

$

1,365,847

$

(557,570

)

WidePoint uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. WidePoint is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, WidePoint does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, WidePoint is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the impact of supply chain issues; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms given the tightening credit markets due to the current banking environment; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing operations; our ability to maintain a sufficient level of inventory necessary to meet our customers demand due to supply shortage and pricing; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to mitigate the impact of increases in interest rates; the impact of increasingly volatile public equity markets on our market capitalization; the impact and outcome of negotiations around the Federal debt ceiling; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and The risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2024.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

4,000,899

$

6,921,160

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

of $78,334 and $81,359, respectively

10,560,802

8,219,793

Unbilled accounts receivable

25,784,217

16,618,639

Other current assets

1,527,940

1,083,671

Total current assets

41,873,858

32,843,263

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

617,203

780,800

Lease right of use asset

3,707,771

4,045,222

Intangible assets, net

6,098,664

7,336,348

Goodwill

5,811,578

5,811,578

Other long-term assets

489,700

483,288

Total assets

$

58,598,774

$

51,300,499


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

14,033,887

$

12,633,658

Accrued expenses

22,594,181

16,175,702

Current portion of deferred revenue

2,269,718

2,009,343

Current portion of lease liabilities

600,819

638,258

Total current liabilities

39,498,605

31,456,961

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,874,080

4,114,516

Contingent consideration

6,900

6,900

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,059,922

1,027,770

Deferred tax liabilities, net

138,077

16,923


Total liabilities

44,577,584

36,623,070

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares

authorized; 9,485,508 and 8,893,220 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

9,487

8,894

Additional paid-in capital

102,676,148

102,151,381

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(363,835

)

(334,899

)

Accumulated deficit

(88,300,610

)

(87,147,947

)

Total stockholders' equity

14,021,190

14,677,429

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

58,598,774

$

51,300,499


WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

36,040,771

$

26,762,857

$

70,248,050

$

52,036,538

COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of

$654,122, $508,025, $1,231,027, and $1,010,585, respectively)

31,147,549

22,853,220

60,688,937

44,316,961

GROSS PROFIT

4,893,222

3,909,637

9,559,113

7,719,577

OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing

559,926

542,172

1,171,819

1,063,850

General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation of $365,958, $95,454, $783,741 and $235,570, respectively)

4,542,769

3,830,513

8,991,252

7,741,333

Depreciation and amortization

252,112

263,684

508,646

529,527

Total operating expenses

5,354,807

4,636,369

10,671,717

9,334,710

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(461,585

)

(726,732

)

(1,112,604

)

(1,615,133

)

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME

Interest income

51,725

9,245

101,151

11,441

Interest expense

(72,331

)

(56,910

)

(131,068

)

(115,688

)

Other (expense) income, net

(1,534

)

(18,864

)

(36,405

)

(19,058

)

Total other (expense) income, net

(22,140

)

(66,529

)

(66,322

)

(123,305

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

(483,725

)

(793,261

)

(1,178,926

)

(1,738,438

)

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

15,828

48,812

(26,263

)

55,114

NET LOSS

$

(499,553

)

$

(842,073

)

$

(1,152,663

)

$

(1,793,552

)

EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.20

)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED

9,390,154

8,794,704

9,151,265

8,767,163

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.20

)

DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

9,390,154

8,794,704

9,151,265

8,767,163


WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(1,152,663

)

$

(1,793,552

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:

Deferred income tax expense

117,700

-

Depreciation expense

516,833

532,557

Provision for credit losses

13,725

34,037

Amortization of intangibles

1,223,491

1,007,555

Share-based compensation expense

783,741

235,570

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

3,211

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables

(11,774,202

)

(2,158,825

)

Inventories

82,917

(85,066

)

Other current assets

(511,277

)

(54,040

)

Other assets

(6,412

)

27,161

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

7,856,266

2,197,714

Income tax payable

(90,629

)

25,535

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

303,130

1,049,118

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(2,637,380

)

1,020,975

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property and equipment

(18,001

)

(103,014

)

Capitalized hardware and software development costs

-

(614,914

)

Proceeds from beneficial interest in sold receivables

259,125

143,116

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

241,124

(574,812

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Advances on bank line of credit

4,600,000

6,493,284

Repayments of bank line of credit advances

(4,600,000

)

(6,493,284

)

Principal repayments under finance lease obligations

(278,574

)

(255,436

)

Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled restricted stock awards

(258,381

)

(3,628

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(536,955

)

(259,064

)

Net effect of exchange rate on cash

12,950

57,150

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH

(2,920,261

)

244,249

CASH, beginning of period

6,921,160

7,530,864

CASH, end of period

$

4,000,899

$

7,775,113


SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
