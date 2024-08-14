WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint WYY Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Financial Results

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, reported results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Awarded $254 million contract modification by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security increasing the ceiling of the Cellular Wireless Management Services 2.0 contract from $500 million to $754 million

Selected by the U.S. Navy as one of seven contractors for the 10-Year, $2.7 billion Spiral 4 contract

Certified and successfully deployed new proprietary MobileAnchor Digital Credential into a Federal Agency

28 th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

Third consecutive quarter ending free cash flow positive

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $36 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $811,000, a 479% improvement from the same quarter last year

Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 31%

Net loss decreased to $500,000 compared to $842,000 from the same period last year, or a loss of $(0.05) per diluted share

Free cash flow 1 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was $800,000, or an improvement of 467% compared to the same period last year

As of June 30, 2024, cash was $4.0 million with no bank debt

Six Months 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $70.2 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.4 million, a 764% increase from the same quarter last year

Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 31%

Net loss decreased to $1.2 million or a loss of $(0.13) per diluted share compared to $1.8 million in the same period last year,

Free cash flow1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.4 million

1 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures

Management Commentary

"We continue to make significant strides in our sequential financial performance and growth, with notable improvements in both our top-line results and adjusted EBITDA," said WidePoint CEO Jin Kang. "Compared to last year, our position in the capital markets has improved, thanks to the effective execution of our organic growth strategy. Our strategic investments and partnerships, including advancements in our business solutions, certifications and credentials, project management offices, and strategic hires, have all contributed to driving sales growth and profitable projections in 2025. Additionally, we have received initial RFQs for the Spiral 4 contract and are currently setting up administrative arrangements with the Navy and establishing vendor agreements for services and equipment. We maintain a positive outlook for the remainder of the year, buoyed by promising sales developments and technological advancements that will further enhance WidePoint's ability to offer a diverse range of services and support our sales and marketing goals for years to come."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary



THREE MONTHS ENDED (In millions except per share amounts) JUNE 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 36.0 $ 26.8 Gross profit 4.9 3.9 Gross profit margin 14 % 15 % Operating expenses 5.4 4.6 Loss from operations (0.5 ) (0.7 ) Loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) EBITDA 0.4 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA 0.8 0.1

Six-Month 2024 Financial Summary

SIX MONTHS ENDED (In millions except per share amounts) JUNE 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 70.2 $ 52.0 Gross profit 9.6 7.7 Gross profit margin 14 % 15 % Operating expenses 10.7 9.3 Loss from operations (1.1 ) (1.6 ) Loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) EBITDA 0.6 (0.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1.4 0.2

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cashflow, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NET LOSS $ (499,600 ) $ (842,100 ) $ (1,152,700 ) $ (1,793,600 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 906,900 771,700 1,740,300 1,540,100 Amortization of deferred financing costs - - - - Income tax provision (benefit) 15,800 48,800 (26,300 ) 55,100 Interest income (51,800 ) (9,200 ) (101,200 ) (11,400 ) Interest expense 72,400 56,900 131,100 115,700 EBITDA $ 443,700 $ 26,100 $ 591,200 $ (94,100 ) Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: Loss on factoring of receivables 1,666 18,858 8,948 18,858 Stock-based compensation expense 365,900 95,500 783,700 235,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 811,266 $ 140,458 $ 1,383,848 $ 160,358

Capital expendatures (11,507 ) (358,658 ) (18,001 ) (717,928 ) Free cashflow $ 799,759 $ (218,200 ) $ 1,365,847 $ (557,570 )

WidePoint uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. WidePoint is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, WidePoint does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, WidePoint is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the impact of supply chain issues; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms given the tightening credit markets due to the current banking environment; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing operations; our ability to maintain a sufficient level of inventory necessary to meet our customers demand due to supply shortage and pricing; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to mitigate the impact of increases in interest rates; the impact of increasingly volatile public equity markets on our market capitalization; the impact and outcome of negotiations around the Federal debt ceiling; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and The risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2024.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31,

2024 2023

(Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 4,000,899 $ 6,921,160 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $78,334 and $81,359, respectively 10,560,802 8,219,793 Unbilled accounts receivable 25,784,217 16,618,639 Other current assets 1,527,940 1,083,671 Total current assets 41,873,858 32,843,263 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 617,203 780,800 Lease right of use asset 3,707,771 4,045,222 Intangible assets, net 6,098,664 7,336,348 Goodwill 5,811,578 5,811,578 Other long-term assets 489,700 483,288 Total assets $ 58,598,774 $ 51,300,499

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 14,033,887 $ 12,633,658 Accrued expenses 22,594,181 16,175,702 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,269,718 2,009,343 Current portion of lease liabilities 600,819 638,258 Total current liabilities 39,498,605 31,456,961 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,874,080 4,114,516 Contingent consideration 6,900 6,900 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,059,922 1,027,770 Deferred tax liabilities, net 138,077 16,923

Total liabilities 44,577,584 36,623,070 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,485,508 and 8,893,220 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9,487 8,894 Additional paid-in capital 102,676,148 102,151,381 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (363,835 ) (334,899 ) Accumulated deficit (88,300,610 ) (87,147,947 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,021,190 14,677,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,598,774 $ 51,300,499





WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 36,040,771 $ 26,762,857 $ 70,248,050 $ 52,036,538 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $654,122, $508,025, $1,231,027, and $1,010,585, respectively) 31,147,549 22,853,220 60,688,937 44,316,961 GROSS PROFIT 4,893,222 3,909,637 9,559,113 7,719,577 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 559,926 542,172 1,171,819 1,063,850 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $365,958, $95,454, $783,741 and $235,570, respectively) 4,542,769 3,830,513 8,991,252 7,741,333 Depreciation and amortization 252,112 263,684 508,646 529,527 Total operating expenses 5,354,807 4,636,369 10,671,717 9,334,710 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (461,585 ) (726,732 ) (1,112,604 ) (1,615,133 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 51,725 9,245 101,151 11,441 Interest expense (72,331 ) (56,910 ) (131,068 ) (115,688 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,534 ) (18,864 ) (36,405 ) (19,058 ) Total other (expense) income, net (22,140 ) (66,529 ) (66,322 ) (123,305 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (483,725 ) (793,261 ) (1,178,926 ) (1,738,438 ) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION 15,828 48,812 (26,263 ) 55,114 NET LOSS $ (499,553 ) $ (842,073 ) $ (1,152,663 ) $ (1,793,552 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED 9,390,154 8,794,704 9,151,265 8,767,163 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.20 ) DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 9,390,154 8,794,704 9,151,265 8,767,163



WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (1,152,663 ) $ (1,793,552 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 117,700 - Depreciation expense 516,833 532,557 Provision for credit losses 13,725 34,037 Amortization of intangibles 1,223,491 1,007,555 Share-based compensation expense 783,741 235,570 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 3,211 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables (11,774,202 ) (2,158,825 ) Inventories 82,917 (85,066 ) Other current assets (511,277 ) (54,040 ) Other assets (6,412 ) 27,161 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,856,266 2,197,714 Income tax payable (90,629 ) 25,535 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 303,130 1,049,118 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,637,380 ) 1,020,975 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (18,001 ) (103,014 ) Capitalized hardware and software development costs - (614,914 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in sold receivables 259,125 143,116 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 241,124 (574,812 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Advances on bank line of credit 4,600,000 6,493,284 Repayments of bank line of credit advances (4,600,000 ) (6,493,284 ) Principal repayments under finance lease obligations (278,574 ) (255,436 ) Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled restricted stock awards (258,381 ) (3,628 ) Net cash used in financing activities (536,955 ) (259,064 ) Net effect of exchange rate on cash 12,950 57,150 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (2,920,261 ) 244,249 CASH, beginning of period 6,921,160 7,530,864 CASH, end of period $ 4,000,899 $ 7,775,113



