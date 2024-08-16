Soligenix and American Resources Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Soligenix Inc. (Nasdaq:SNGX) and American Resources Corp. (Nasdaq:AREC) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, August 17, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Soligenix: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sngx_access

American Resources: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/arec_access

In an exclusive interview, Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and CEO of Soligenix, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, showcases a strong portfolio with several products in advanced clinical stages, targeting a potential $2 billion in annual global sales. Notable among these is HyBryte, a photodynamic therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare chronic cancer, which has demonstrated positive results in a Phase 3 study published in JAMA Dermatology. The company is gearing up for a follow-up confirmatory Phase 3 study, with HyBryte's market potential estimated at $250 million. Additional promising assets include SGX302, aimed at treating psoriasis, currently in a Phase 2a trial with a market potential exceeding $1 billion, and SGX945 for Behçet's Disease, with a Phase 2a set to begin later this year. Moreover, Soligenix has secured collaborations across biotech, academia, and government to advance its public health pipeline, highlighted by non-dilutive funding and NIH grants supporting vaccine development. Recently, impressive data from its filovirus vaccine program has been published, showing complete protection in non-human primates against certain deadly viruses, with the FDA granting orphan drug designations. These developments position Soligenix as a compelling investment opportunity, with a strategic focus on unmet medical needs, robust partnership backing, and multiple potential upside catalysts expected in the next 6-12 months and beyond.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. American Resources Corp. is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. American Resources is monetizing its carbon assets while simultaneously capitalizing on the wealth of opportunities for the rapid growth of its ReElement Technologies division, which recently became the first domestic, commercial producer of isolated and high-purity rare-earth elements. It is estimated that approx. $3 billion worth of rare-earth elements end up in landfills annually from end-of-life products. ReElement's patented modular platform technology enables it to process rare earths in an environmentally friendly way that avoids polluting landfills while reducing mining-based environmental impact and mitigating cross-border supply chain risk. New energy storage technologies and EVs currently depend on China, which controls 85% of the market for rare earth metals. American Resources has the capacity to change this dynamic, producing higher purity minerals with OpEx in line with Chinese producers, driving exponential growth for the Company while creating jobs in the US. American Resources generated $8 million revenue in the 12-months ended March 31, 2024. With strong tailwinds, a multi-pronged business strategy, and experienced management, American Resources' revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the quarters ahead. The Company plans to spin off its ReElement and American Carbon subsidiaries in 2024. The distribution date for the special dividend of American Carbon is August 9, 2024; shareholders of record as of May 27, 2024 are eligible to receive the special dividend. ReElement is expected to be spun off at a premium to the current overall market cap of American Resources.

About Soligenix

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip

View the original press release on accesswire.com