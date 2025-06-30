American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Expands Commercial Capabilities to Include Delivery of 99.99% - 99.999% Separated Rare Earth & Critical Minerals for U.S. Commercial and Defense Supply Chains

ReElement is currently producing high purity products from both recycled content and virgin ores, specifically heavy rare earth and defense-critical elements in the U.S.

Current focus of high purity outputs are Yttrium (Y), Gadolinium (Gd), Samarium (Sm) Germanium (Ge), Gallium (Ga) and Terbium (Tb), all competitively priced with Asian Metal index

ReElement's multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform is the only rare earth oxide and defense mineral producer able to economically separate and refine heavy rare earth elements in the U.S.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, is pleased to announce additional milestones in its commercial readiness. The company has expanded refining capabilities to supply ultra-high purity separated elements (99.99% to 99.999%) tailored for both the domestic defense sector and advanced manufacturing supply chains.

ReElement has commenced trial shipments of 99.99%+ pure oxides to qualified defense and commercial partners. These shipments represent a critical step in establishing long-term domestic supply agreements, and ReElement is currently accepting orders for such highly refined products. With its modularly-scalable platform and growing demand for domestically sourced materials, ReElement's current production is based out of its Noblesville, Indiana facility, with larger-scale production to transition to its 400,000 square foot facility in Marion, Indiana in the beginning of 2026.

Mark Jensen, CEO and Chairman of ReElement, commented, "We've received significant demand for high purity separated oxides, and I commend our team for rising to the challenge. We are actively collaborating with multiple defense primes and commercial partners who both supply recyclable material from existing operations and require additional virgin material sourced through our ore-based feedstock relationships. ReElement continues to showcase how critical midstream refining is to unlocking the domestic critical mineral supply chain. Our platform is built on economically viable, advanced process engineering that transforms both recycled and virgin inputs into ultra-high-purity, manufacturing-grade products. We also believe it is important to not only supply such materials at required quality but also at prices that are globally competitive with Asian Metal Index pricing. We welcome opportunities to recycle and refine materials from any domestic or international producer that wants to collaborate in protecting their long-term supply chain."

ReElement's refining platform is the necessary innovation to reshore critical mineral refining and designed to not only match but often exceed purity levels - while also maintain competitive pricing with our Asian competitors. On average, we recover over 90% of the material processed at our facility, returning it to our feedstock partners as high-quality, usable product. In certain cases, through recycled feedstock alone, we can reduce U.S. dependence on Asian supply chains by more than 50% - and by up to 100% when factoring in our ability to refine materials sourced from virgin ore through our established feedstock relationships.

R eElement Production Capacity

ReElement's Noblesville, IN facility is actively expanding its modular refining capacity to support up to 200 metric tons annually of separated and purified rare earth and critical minerals, ranging from 99.5% to 99.999% purity.

ReElement's Marion, IN facility is advancing development in coordination with its financing partners and customers, targeting initial capacity of up to 4,400 metric tons per year of separated and purified rare earth and critical minerals, with scalable expansion based on feedstock availability and market demand.

ReElement Tolling Model

ReElement is collaborating with customers seeking to reduce the long-term cost of separated and purified rare earth and critical minerals by enabling them to capitalize their own dedicated production lines within ReElement's Marion, IN facility. These lines will be custom-designed and operated by ReElement under a tolling model, allowing customers to benefit from significant pricing discounts until their capital investment is fully amortized. Following amortization, the tolling model is expected to continue delivering materials at a cost below prevailing Asian Metal Index pricing.

ReElement welcomes inquiries from partners seeking to establish a secure and sustainable supply chain using both recycled or virgin ore materials.

ReElement's Technological Edge: Chromatographic Separation and Purification

ReElement employs continuous chromatography, a breakthrough in rare earth separation and purification that delivers:

Aqueous Chemistry - Eliminates the need for toxic and hazardous organic solvents, making the process safer, less expensive and more environmentally friendly.

Lower Capital Expenditures - A few chromatography units can replace hundreds or even thousands of mixer-settlers to achieve the same throughput and product requirements.

High Versatility - An intrinsic-parameter-based design and predictive simulation tools allow for rapid, adaptable refining across various feedstocks and production scales.

Modular and Scalable Capacity - Easily expands processing volumes in alignment with growing feedstock availability.

Localized Processing - Reduces the need for raw ore transportation across the globe, strengthening supply chain security and efficiency.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

