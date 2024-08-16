

EQS Newswire / 16/08/2024 / 21:48 UTC+8

(Hong Kong, August 16, 2024) - AGTech Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code:8279, hereinafter referred to as "AGTech") is pleased to announce that on August 16, 2024, Ant Bank (Macao) Limited ("Ant Bank") has received Macao regulator's approval in relation to its share transfer and capital injection, after the completion of which AGTech shall become a controlling shareholder of Ant Bank.



The said completion will take place after all the closing conditions under the relevant share transfer agreement have been fulfilled or waived, after which Ant Bank will become an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of AGTech. Further announcement(s) will be issued by AGTech where appropriate.

16/08/2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



