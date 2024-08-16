Japan's Tokuyama says it will build a new polysilicon manufacturing facility in an industrial park in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam. Japanese chemical producer Tokuyama has signed an agreement with Thanh Binh Phu My JSC to build a $30 million polysilicon factory at the Phu My 3 Industrial Park in Vietnam's Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. According to a government press release, Tokuyama will lease 5 hectares of land for the factory, which will produce polycrystalline polysilicon for semiconductors and solar cells. No additional technical or financial details were disclosed. The Japanese group ...

