Das Instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.08.2024The instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2024Das Instrument ZFI1 US9898251049 ZURICH INS.ADR 1/20/SF-,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.08.2024The instrument ZFI1 US9898251049 ZURICH INS.ADR 1/20/SF-,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2024Das Instrument X42 CA30330R1082 F3 URANIUM CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2024The instrument X42 CA30330R1082 F3 URANIUM CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.08.2024The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2024Das Instrument 9D50 CA0074081070 ADURO CLEAN TECHN. INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2024The instrument 9D50 CA0074081070 ADURO CLEAN TECHN. INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2024Das Instrument 1HO1 GB00BG11K365 REDROW PLC LS-,105 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.08.2024The instrument 1HO1 GB00BG11K365 REDROW PLC LS-,105 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2024Das Instrument EB3M IE00B6TQLL84 ISHSIII-EM BOND EO DIS ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.08.2024The instrument EB3M IE00B6TQLL84 ISHSIII-EM BOND EO DIS ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2024