UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the second quarter report for 2024 on August 26, 11:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Erik Palin, analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Monday, August 26, 11:00-11:30 am CEST

Place: https://www.senzime.com/investors

Questions to moderator can be emailed in advance, no later than 09:00 am CEST on Aug 26th on: klas.palin@carnegie.se

The presentation will be accessible for later viewing at Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

For further information, please contact: Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com About Senzime Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures. Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com. Attachments Invitation to presentation of Senzime's second quarter 2024 report SOURCE: Senzime

