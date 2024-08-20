Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
20.08.24
09:42 Uhr
0,763 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.08.2024 09:26 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Presentation of Senzime's Second Quarter 2024 Report

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the second quarter report for 2024 on August 26, 11:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Erik Palin, analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Monday, August 26, 11:00-11:30 am CEST
Place: https://www.senzime.com/investors

Questions to moderator can be emailed in advance, no later than 09:00 am CEST on Aug 26th on: klas.palin@carnegie.se

The presentation will be accessible for later viewing at Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of Senzime's second quarter 2024 report

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.