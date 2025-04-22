Senzime: Interim Report January-March 2025: 94 Percent Growth

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB's (publ) interim report for January - March 2025 is now available on the company's website www.senzime.com

Financial information January - March 2025

Net sales amounted to TSEK 23,499 KSEK (12,120), a 94 percent increase. Sales of instruments/other were TSEK 9,237 (4,864), a 90 percent increase. Sales of disposables were TSEK 14,262 (7,256), a 97 percent increase.

The gross margin excluding amortization was 65.9 percent (64.3).

Operating expenses amounted to TSEK 37,297 (37,441)

EBITDA was TSEK -20,839 (-28,546).

Profit (loss) after financial items was TSEK -35,522 (-28,719).

Earnings per-share were SEK -0.27 (-0.23).

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were TSEK 62,059 (116,856).

CEO comment:

We have strong momentum. Net sales in Q1 increased by 94 percent to SEK 23.5 million. A quarter with record sales, several new important hospital contracts, product launches, and expansion to meet demand. Deliveries of disposable sensors more than doubled once again.

Our new TetraGraph system, introduced in the US during the fourth quarter of 2024, has been very well received by the market. Numerous clinical evaluations conducted at hospitals in the US and Europe have unanimously praised its unique design and how it simplifies and accelerates compliance with the new clinical guidelines for neuromuscular monitoring. During the quarter, we announced several key hospital contracts won through competitive evaluations. This is a direct result of the successful investments we have made in research and development in recent years. In total, we delivered over 440 new TetraGraph systems in the first quarter, compared with just under 900 TetraGraph Classics delivered throughout all of 2024. In mid-March, we also launched the new TetraGraph system in the European market. In just two weeks, we delivered more new systems than we sold TetraGraph Classics in Europe during all of 2024. More launches are planned for the year, with Japan and South Korea next in line. Demand is strong.

The success of our business model is especially evident in the sales of disposable sensors, which continue to grow at a triple-digit rate. Utilization of the TetraGraph systems is increasing, and we are continuously winning new customers.

The gross margin improved compared to Q1 last year and operating expenses were in line with the previous year despite extensive commercial investments. We will achieve profitability through high utilization of our systems, offer the most user-friendly and innovative solutions, and scale up with the support of smart, industrial partnerships.

The pipeline for 2025 is strong, and we continue to see high demand. We have a unique portfolio of solutions that meet market needs. Follow us on our journey toward improved patient safety for millions of patients.

Philip Siberg, CEO

Uppsala, Sweden, April 2025

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime develops CE- and FDA-cleared precision-based patient monitoring solutions to safeguard patients during anesthesia and recovery. Senzime's TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi systems are powered by proprietary, smart algorithms to monitor neuromuscular and respiratory function in real-time during and after surgery. The technologies are based on 40+ years of science and developed to enhance patient safety targeting over 100 million patients globally. Senzime's products are commercialized in over 30 countries including direct sales teams in US and Germany.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is backed by long-term investors and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the New York OTCQX market (SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-22 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

Senzime Interim Q1 ENG

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire