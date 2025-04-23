Senzime secures new system-wide contract with major Pacific northwest US healthcare system

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that it has secured an additional system-wide contract with a US healthcare system. The contract includes an initial order of 65 next-generation TetraGraph systems for monitoring patients under neuromuscular block for use at multiple hospital locations in the Pacific Northwest region.

"We continue to secure contracts with leading hospitals in the US, and our innovative technology is gaining traction to be the new gold standard in operating rooms. The Pacific Northwest region is of strategic importance and highly ranked for its high quality and accessible healthcare. Furthermore, it's reassuring to note that once again a leading US hospital system values our new TetraGraph system with its unique design and features that has the capabilities to help accelerate the adoption of the recent practice recommendations of patients undergoing anesthesia", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in over 3,500 operating rooms in leading hospitals worldwide. Its proprietary technology meets the requirements of the recently published US and European guidelines recommending neuromuscular monitoring of all patients receiving paralytic drugs. TetraGraph helps to accurately determine the correct dose of paralytic drugs and their antagonists and determines when patients have safely recovered post-surgery.

