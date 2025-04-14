Anzeige
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776
Frankfurt
14.04.25
15:29 Uhr
0,324 Euro
+0,010
+3,02 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3260,35816:08
14.04.2025 15:26 Uhr
Invitation to Presentation of Senzime's First Quarter 2025 Report

Finanznachrichten News

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the first quarter report for 2025 on April 22, 14:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Klas Palin, analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Tuesday, April 22, 14:00 CEST

Questions to moderator can be emailed in advance, no later than April 22, 10:00 CEST, to: klas.palin@carnegie.se

The presentation will be accessible at Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of Senzime's first quarter 2025 report

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
