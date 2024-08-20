Kenilworth, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) proudly announces that Document Solutions of Kenilworth, New Jersey, has once again earned the prestigious 2024 Pro-Tech Service Award. This accolade marks an impressive 18th consecutive win for Document Solutions, underscoring their unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service and support.

Under the leadership of Kevin Roth and Kevin O'Connor, Document Solutions has established itself as a leading provider of office equipment and information technology services. The Pro-Tech Service Award reflects their excellence in management, inventory control, technical expertise, dispatch systems, and high levels of customer satisfaction.

Kevin Roth, CEO of Document Solutions, shared his appreciation, saying, "Securing the Pro-Tech Service Award for the 18th time is a profound honor. It highlights the relentless dedication of our team to delivering exceptional service and support. We are immensely proud of this achievement and remain focused on meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations."

Jorge Campos, Service Manager at Document Solutions, added, "This award represents the hard work and commitment of every member of our service team. Our goal is always to provide the highest level of support and solutions for our customers, and this recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

Kevin O'Connor, Vice President of Sales at Document Solutions, remarked, "Receiving this award from Konica Minolta for the 18th consecutive year is a remarkable validation of our team's hard work and commitment. We are passionate about providing solutions that ensure our customers' businesses run smoothly, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence."

About Document Solutions

Celebrating over 27 years as a top-tier office equipment and network services provider, Document Solutions specializes in sales, leasing, service, and IT solutions. The company is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge office equipment and IT services to businesses of all sizes and has earned the Pro-Tech Service Award for an impressive 18 consecutive years.

Document Solutions is also committed to professional development, holding numerous technical certifications, and actively supports the local community through various initiatives. For more information, please visit www.DSBLS.com and follow Document Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is pioneering the Workplace of the Future with innovative solutions that enhance mobility, cloud services, and workflow automation to optimize business processes.

