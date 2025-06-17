Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Celebrates Educational In-Plant Innovation at ACUP+ 2025

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and production print technologies, proudly reaffirmed its commitment to education-focused in-plants through its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2025 Association of College and University Printers (ACUP+) annual conference, held March 30 to April 2 in Costa Mesa, California.

Each year, ACUP+ brings together print and mail professionals from higher education and K-12 institutions across North America for four days of education, inspiration and collaboration. For the third consecutive year, Konica Minolta served as a Platinum sponsor, connecting with more than 75 attendees representing more than 50 institutions.

This year, Konica Minolta elevated its presence by hosting a special reception for all ACUP+ registrants. The company also facilitated an engaging and dynamic educational session led by Bret Riecke, Vice President of Industrial Print Solutions, titled "Who's More Flexible-Sally O'Malley or You?" The interactive presentation focused on critical print applications that help meet evolving customer needs, including substrate flexibility, larger sheet sizes, embellishment options and digital label production.

"We value the opportunity ACUP+ provides to engage directly with educational in-plants," said Riecke. "It's a space where innovation meets mission, and we're proud to support their evolving work through technology, community and inspiration."

The week culminated with the ACUP+ Gala Awards Dinner, where several Konica Minolta customers earned the following honors for their creative and high-impact print work using Konica Minolta equipment.

Oregon State University Printing & Mailing Services Inkjet Single Page - Platinum : OSUAA Travel Mailer (AccurioJet KM-1e) Inkjet Multipage - Platinum : Admissions Senior Viewbook - Marine Science (AccurioJet KM-1e) People's Choice and Platinum : Fresh Ink Swag Boxes (AccurioJet KM-1e)

Sacramento State University Digital Multipiece Small Shop - Gold : University Communications Marketing Kit (AccurioPress C6100)

Hillsdale College (2024 Winner) Digital Multipiece - Platinum : ARNN Reception Booklet (AccurioPress C12000)



April 2, 2025 - Costa Mesa, California - The Oregon State University Printing & Mailing Services team celebrates their success at the 2025 ACUP+ Conference, proudly showcasing the array of awards they received. (L-R): Dave Weber, Project Coordinator; Ann Todd, Foundation Creative Services; Jeff Todd, Associate Vice President; Jennifer Hunt, Client Relations Manager; Michael Varner, Production Manager (Photo courtesy of ACUP+)

April 2, 2025 - Costa Mesa, California - Laura Lockett, Director, Reprographics & Mail Services, Sacramento State University, proudly displays her two awards alongside ACUP+ President Tom Lydon at the 2025 ACUP+ Conference (Photo courtesy of ACUP+)

The ACUP+ provides a vital forum for in-plant professionals in higher education to connect, share best practices and stay at the forefront of print and communications innovation. Through events like the ACUP+ Awards, the organization continues to elevate and recognize the outstanding contributions of educational in-plants across the country. These awards celebrate excellence in design, print quality and execution among educational in-plants, highlighting the role of digital print solutions, such as Konica Minolta's AccurioJet KM-1e, AccurioPress C6100 and AccurioPress C12000, in enabling creativity, efficiency and production power.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ACUP+

The Association of College and University Printers (ACUP+) is the premier organization supporting educational in-plant and mailing operations across the U.S. and Canada. Through knowledge sharing, training, and collaboration, ACUP+ empowers its members to optimize operations and better serve their institutions. For more information, visit www.acup-edu.org.

