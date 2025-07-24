Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta AccurioJet 30000 Boosts Print Capabilities and Efficiency

directFX Solutions Mails Smarter While Spending Less

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the installation of its AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet B2+ 29" Press at directFX Solutions (directFX), a nationwide, full service direct mail company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. The commercial printer uses both offset and digital to produce direct mail, short-run books, posters, labels and promotional products, serving clients from the non-profit, education, gaming and banking industries. From direct mail to email and mobile, directFX delivers high-impact campaigns across every channel for its clients.

Co-owners of directFX, Kush Shah (L) and Chris Warner with their newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioJet 30000 digital UV inkjet press.

After thoroughly evaluating the range of inkjet solutions available on the market, directFX ultimately selected the AccurioJet 30000 as the optimal choice to meet its requirements for handling short-run jobs that demand a larger sheet size. Several key features of the press distinguished it from its competitors, including exceptional uptime, expansive sheet capacity, rapid setup and color profiling, accelerated drying times and superior ink durability. The press also demonstrated remarkable efficiency by minimizing the number of setup sheets required.

For short-run book production, the AccurioJet 30000 offers a significant advantage by eliminating the need for traditional printing plates, streamlining the workflow process and reducing associated costs. Ink performance was a critical factor in the decision-making process, given the company's high volume of direct mail work. The press' UV inkjet technology, featuring fast-drying inks, effectively resolved any drying concerns, ensuring high productivity and print quality. Collectively, these advantages resulted in a substantial reduction in daily operator maintenance, further enhancing operational efficiency and reliability.

The AccurioJet 30000 will enable directFX to produce its offerings with greater speed and cost-efficiency than ever before, while expanding the printer's capabilities to deliver a broader range of products previously beyond its in-house capacity. Projects that once required outsourcing - such as short-run pocket folders, short-run posters, medium-run perfect bound booklets and medium-to long-run styrene posters - can now be efficiently produced internally, enhancing both turnaround times and overall production control.

"We are excited to be implementing this industry leading inkjet printing technology into our business, which will enable us to better support our customers while further solidifying our company as a marketing services leader," said Kush Shah, Partner, directFX Solutions. "The AccurioJet 30000 offers so many ways to simplify our processes and reduce costs. By moving jobs off of our offset press, we are able to decrease usage of our aluminum printing plates and will use less paper for jobs. And because jobs will no longer require a 45-minute setup per side for each print job, our labor costs per job will decrease significantly."

"directFX's distinctive model as a comprehensive, single-source provider of marketing services is valued by clients and exceptionally well-supported by the advanced capabilities of the AccurioJet 30000," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "Their team takes enormous pride in equipping themselves with the right technology to simplify and optimize operations, delivering measurable savings in both time and cost for their clients. This advanced press supports that mission by eliminating many of the extra steps typically involved in production, ultimately putting our clients ahead of their competition."

The AccurioJet 30000 is Konica Minolta's most innovative digital UV inkjet press to date. As the successor to the AccurioJet KM-1e, the AccurioJet 30000 continues Konica Minolta's unsurpassed, proven and stable technology with insistence on professional quality. This next-generation digital press features the innovative technology of the tremendously successful AccurioJet KM-1e series, with more than 350 installations worldwide. With new functions to maximize throughput and operator performance, improve productivity and image quality and ensure labor savings through automation, the technology will ultimately contribute to increased revenue for customers.

Watch this brief video to see Konica Minolta's new AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet press in action. More information is available online here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About directFX Solutions

directFX Solutions has all of the available tools to streamline mailings and save clients time and money. Additionally, directFX provides all production and mailing services - which keeps you from having to deal with multiple vendors for your direct marketing needs. Our difference is our approach: our clients all have unique, individualized marketing needs. Our job is to provide customized solutions for those needs. All of the money saving tools in the world won't help unless your needs are determined up front. That is what we do best. We help you be more focused on your customers by handling your direct marketing needs.

