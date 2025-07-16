Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's Laura Blackmer Honored as a 2025 Inclusive Channel Leader by CRN

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has again recognized Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, as an Inclusive Channel Leader. This CRN list spotlights vendor, distributor and solution provider executives helping to create greater equity across the IT channel.

As a member of Konica Minolta's Executive Leadership Team, Blackmer helps set the example for making access and belonging a natural part of business. She recently became involved with Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc. and its Skill BuildHer Luncheon, which creates a networking environment for young women, mostly from diverse backgrounds, eager to meet women who expanded their careers in a meaningful way. Through the program, Northern New Jersey students are introduced to a variety of careers and given opportunities to connect with professional mentors, learn essential career skills and gain inspiration to pursue their goals.

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

"At Konica Minolta, engagement and belonging have become a core part of our DNA, evidenced through our great programming, useful resources and particularly through our recruitment efforts and the safe environment we have created that allows for different perspectives and encourages people to bring forth their authentic selves," said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. "Through my involvement with Yes, M.I.S.S., Inc., I hope to connect with individuals who may be interested in internship opportunities at Konica Minolta. This could potentially enhance our existing recruiting efforts by opening up additional pathways for engagement. It's an honor to have my efforts - as well as the company's - recognized by CRN as part of this important list again."

Blackmer's extensive list of awards also includes being named "Best Female Executive" eight times at the Frank Awards, The Cannata Report's annual awards that highlight excellence in business technology. She was ranked on Tiger Paw Software's Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry two years in a row. Blackmer has also been named to CRN's prestigious Women of the Channel list seven times and is a five-time Channel Chief. Blackmer has been part of CRN's Inclusive Channel Leaders list since its inception in 2023. She also serves on the Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) Board of Directors.

"The honorees on this year's Inclusive Channel Leaders list set a powerful example," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "They advance meaningful change by amplifying a multitude of voices and fostering company cultures where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We're inspired by their impact and appreciate their efforts to lead the way in advancing inclusion and building a stronger IT channel."

See the 2025 Inclusive Channel Leaders list on CRN.com.

