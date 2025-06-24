Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta AccurioJet 30000 Offers Quality and Consistency

Catalog Kings Invests in Inkjet as Part of Go-forward Strategy

RAMSEY. NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. ( Konica Minolta ) is pleased to announce Catalog Kings has adopted its AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet B2+ 29" Press as part of its strategic growth initiative. Known for its exceptional craftsmanship across a wide range of printed materials - including catalogs, postcards, flyers, posters, corporate reports, direct mail and advertising for magazines and newspapers - Catalog Kings brings over two decades of award-winning creative expertise to its clients across various industries.

Catalog Kings first became a Konica Minolta customer in 2021 with the acquisition of its JETvarnish 3DS digital embellishment press. The company has achieved significant success using the press primarily for spot UV and foil applications, especially after its traditional UV stamping equipment became outdated. Rather than continuing to outsource these services, it made strategic sense to bring the process in-house, reducing reliance on external vendors. This capability has been used mainly for catalog covers, adding a distinctive, high-end finish that customers truly appreciate.

Catalog Kings President Kory Hershkowitz (left) and Jonathan Mangrum, Prepress Manager for Catalog Kings

with their newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioJet 30000 digital UV inkjet press.

Catalog Kings' investment in the AccurioJet 30000 signals a bold move to inkjet technology, replacing toner-based systems to achieve superior color accuracy, consistency and efficiency. The new press will enable the company to streamline short-run catalog production without the need for plates or make-readies - critical for rapid prototyping and premium covers. The AccurioJet 30000 will also enhance operational efficiency by transitioning smaller print runs from offset to digital, thereby optimizing both cost-effectiveness and overall production workflow.

Catalog Kings serves a diverse client base, including many print brokers and distributors, who rely on the company for fast turnaround and unmatched quality. This new machine will allow the company to offer an even wider range of custom offerings, some of which their competitors simply cannot provide.

"We specialize in catalogs and brochures across high-end industries such as gifting, automotive, furniture and jewelry - where visual impact is everything," said Kory Hershkowitz, President, Catalog Kings. "Our clients are really looking forward to the new 29' press, and with its exceptional quality and rapid turnaround, we're confident its enhanced capabilities will attract new business and further support our loyal customer base."

"We recognized that the combination of the JETvarnish 3DS's stunning embellishment capabilities and the AccurioJet 30000's exceptional quality and consistency would be a perfect match for Catalog Kings' premium clientele," said Frank Mallozzi, President of IPP, Konica Minolta. "This partnership enables them to deliver marketing pieces with a distinctive, high-end finish that truly sets them apart. It's incredibly rewarding to support a company that's innovating alongside our technology-expanding their capabilities, elevating their offerings and driving business growth. Through our white-glove customer service and cutting-edge solutions, we're proud to help them redefine what's possible in digital print."

The AccurioJet 30000 is Konica Minolta's most innovative digital UV inkjet press to date. As the successor to the AccurioJet KM-1e, the AccurioJet 30000 continues Konica Minolta's unsurpassed, proven and stable technology with insistence on professional quality. This next-generation digital press features the innovative technology of the tremendously successful AccurioJet KM-1e series, with more than 350 installations worldwide. With new functions to maximize throughput and operator performance, improve productivity and image quality and ensure labor savings through automation, the technology will ultimately contribute to increased revenue for customers.

Watch this brief video to see Konica Minolta's new AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet press in action. More information is available online here .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list , included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .?

About Catalog Kings

Catalog Kings specializes in printing elegant and timeless pieces for all industries. From catalogs, postcards, flyers and direct mail to advertising for magazines and newspapers, its award-winning team of art directors and marketing professionals work with clients to focus in on strategic and creative approaches to set them apart from their competition.

Media Contacts

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

Kory Hershkowitz

Catalog Kings

+1 800-382-7150

kory@catalogkings.com

