Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta Awarded ACDI Canada OEM of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has been named OEM of the Year for Canada by Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI), recognizing the company's outstanding partnership, innovation and customer-centric approach throughout 2024.

Presented annually by ACDI, a global leader in print management and technology solutions, the Partner Awards celebrate organizations that exemplify collaboration, innovation and leadership in delivering transformative outcomes across an array of industries. Konica Minolta was one of only three recipients of the OEM of the Year distinction, alongside honourees from the United States and Latin America.

"Being recognized as OEM of the Year is a direct result of our Canadian team's relentless commitment to solving real-world challenges through innovative technology," said Michael Mathé, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. "Our partnership with ACDI is rooted in a shared mission to equip and empower organizations to work smarter, more securely, and with greater agility. Passion, purpose and performance have proven to be a true recipe for success, and the foundation of a partnership that continues to deliver for our customers."

The award underscores Konica Minolta's dedication to delivering tailored solutions, exceptional customer service and digital transformation initiatives through its ongoing collaboration with ACDI. Together, the two organizations continue to help clients streamline operations, boost productivity and enhance security in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

"It's a great honour to present Konica Minolta with the ACDI OEM of the Year Award for Canada," said Josh Lane, President and CEO of ACDI. "All of us at ACDI are proud to work alongside an industry leader in Konica Minolta. Their passion, persistence, and enthusiasm are an inspiration to everyone, and we look forward to continuing to work together to provide one-of-a-kind solutions."

Konica Minolta's business technology portfolio includes intelligent information management, managed IT and print services, and advanced digital print and workflow automation. The company's long-standing partnership with ACDI enhances its ability to bring best-in-class solutions to customers navigating today's rapidly changing work environments.

About ACDI

Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) to provide industry-leading capture, print management, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline office technology and the document lifecycle. From hardware payment solutions, proximity card readers, and EV charging stations to digital workflow automation, fleet management, and analytics software, ACDI's extensive portfolio pairs seamlessly with its industry-leading project coordination, installation, marketing, and sales expertise. These solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations across education, healthcare, government, and beyond through global channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers. For more information, visit www.acd-inc.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta's journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

