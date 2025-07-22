Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's Thomas Cutler Named to Enterprise Sales Director for the Dealer Channel

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Thomas Cutler has been promoted to Director of Enterprise Accounts - Dealer, effective July 18. In his new role, he will be responsible for the development and oversight of Konica Minolta's enterprise account program for the wholesale channel, supporting all vertical markets served by the company.

Cutler began his career at Minolta in 1997 - prior to the 2003 merger between Konica and Minolta - as a Regional Sales Support Manager in the wholesale channel. His impressive tenure includes key positions held within wholesale, direct and corporate in sales, project management and divisional leadership. Cutler was most recently promoted to Director of Strategic Partner Alliances in 2021, working to develop and grow relationships, revenue and strategies with third-party partners, primarily supporting the Federal vertical and State, Local and Education (SLED) verticals.

Thomas Cutler, Director of Enterprise Accounts - Dealer, Konica Minolta

"Thomas brings a wealth of experience in channel development and team leadership, with a strong track record of driving profitable and efficient outcomes for our organization," said Michael Mathé, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. "His deep expertise and strategic insight make him an ideal fit for this critical role, and we are confident in his ability to empower our dealer partners and support their continued growth."

"Thomas' promotion is a testament to his strategic vision, relentless drive and consistent ability to deliver quantifiable impact," said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. "His leadership, innovation and client-centric approach have elevated every role he has held, and I'm confident he will continue to drive transformative growth at the enterprise level."

Cutler's diverse background, spanning from training to sales to management, has consistently enabled him to drive business growth and achieve revenue targets across every role he has held. Influenced by his unique career path, Cutler fosters a culture of collaboration across the organization and effectively leads both decentralized and direct teams to deliver measurable results. By continuously assessing team impact and refining strategies and structures, he is committed to empowering dealers to keep pace with the evolving demands of the enterprise market.

"I am eager to get back to the wholesale channel and work to increase the value to our dealers by making it easier to do enterprise account business with Konica Minolta," said Cutler. "Together with my team we will implement proactive programs and sales strategies that empower dealers to boost engagement success and drive profitable growth."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

# # # # #

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minoltas-thomas-cutler-named-to-enterprise-sales-director-1050880