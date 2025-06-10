Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Introduces its Fastest A4 Color MFP

50 ppm Device Provides Optimized Workflow in a Space-saving Design

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced a new model in its bizhub One i-Series portfolio of A4 multifunction color printers (MFP). Delivering fully featured color printing, scanning, cloud workflow capabilities and team-based collaboration tools for businesses of all sizes, the bizhub C4751i offers equivalent performance to Konica Minolta's A3 engine and higher A4 productivity at 50 ppm. A shared user interface across A3 and A4 models provides a consistent, intuitive experience, making it easy for teams to switch between devices.

Meeting increasing demand for higher-speed, highly productive A4 color MFPs

The rise in A4 MFPs is gaining speed, literally and figuratively. According to a recent article from The Imaging Channel, the past few years have shown a growing preference for A4 devices due to a mix of factors - budget constraints, changes in workspaces and organizational requirements - in addition to advancements in A4 technology and newly available solutions.

"There's a growing demand for solutions that not only boost productivity and offer a seamless user experience, but are flexible enough to fit into virtually any workspace. We identified a real need to fill in this important space within our A4 MFP lineup," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "Our new A4 bizhub color laser MFP bridges the gap between entry-level MFPs and enterprise A3 MFPs, where color printing is a requirement. It's a powerful and compact solution that gives organizations high-speed color output with advanced security, cost efficiency, low total cost of ownership and built-in sustainability features. The new C4751i meets the requirements of many organizations today, especially those in industries constrained by both limited budgets and office space, such as healthcare, education, real estate and government."

Konica Minolta's new bizhub A4 products bring the power and reliability of its A3 machines into a compact, efficient A4 format. The smaller office footprint is ideal for environments with space or budget constraints that still require robust capabilities.

Workflow automation to enhance productivity and compliance

With fewer staff at many of today's organizations, the Konica Minolta bizhub C4751i provides important productivity features that make meeting demanding work requirements faster and easier. With 6 GB of system memory and a 256GB SSD standard, plus an optional 1 TB SSD, the C4751i can play a central role as a workgroup machine in a wide variety of industries and organizations. Four paper sources provide an increased capacity of 3,100 sheets, similar to many A3 models today, ensuring different media can be processed in a single print job.

Security users expect from bizhub One i-Series MFPs

Today, user and network security are paramount to protect sensitive customer and propriety business information. The robust security of the C4751i, equivalent to Konica Minolta's A3 machines, simplifies and protects the login process for users, who connect to their files or folders using single sign-on. The Authentication Attack Detection, a standout, built-in security feature offers the ability to block unauthorized attempts from "brute force attacks." Customers who choose the optional embedded Bitdefender protection gain tailored security levels for different user groups. Bitdefender prevents malware spread and data breaches, alerting IT administrators of attempts directly from their home screen, allowing them to take appropriate actions quickly to secure data.

Sustainability features for energy efficiency and more

All Konica Minolta bizhub One i-Series MFPs, including the new bizhub C4751i, include energy-saving modes such as a programmable Eco Timer, plus Power Save Mode and proximity sensors, allowing the device to wake quickly while minimizing stand-by power usage. An LED Scanner Light replaces traditional fluorescent or incandescent bulbs with mercury-free LEDS to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. The design and construction of every MFP and its toner bottles utilize recycled PET and other plastics, and all MFPs are designed to handle recycled paper that meets the EN 12281 standard.

Konica Minolta's new bizhub C4751i, a 50ppm color A4 MFP delivers fully featured color printing, scanning, faxing, cloud workflow capabilities and team-based collaboration tools for businesses of all sizes.

Konica Minolta MFPs continue to earn industry accolades. In January, the company received five Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards for its MFPs from Keypoint Intelligence, including the prestigious BLI 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award. Additionally, the company has been ranked #1 in the MFP Copier Category in Brand Keys' Customer Loyalty Engagement Index for 18 consecutive years.

Watch this brief video from Jason Dizzine on what makes the bizhub C4751i so special.

Visit Konica Minolta online for more information about the new A4 bizhub C4751i. Other models in the series include the C4051i and C3551i.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

