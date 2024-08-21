Smart Eye Unveils AIS Focus: Advanced Distraction Detection for Buses and Trucks, Compliant with New EU Safety Mandate

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2024 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) Specifically designed to help bus and truck manufacturers comply with the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR), AIS Focus streamlines the integration of mandatory Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) systems.

Gothenburg, Sweden - August 21, 2024 - Smart Eye, the leading provider of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology, today announced the launch of AIS Focus, a new driver support system tailored for bus and truck manufacturers. This system is designed to help manufacturers meet the stringent requirements of the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR), specifically addressing the newly mandated Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) systems.

As of July 7, 2024, the GSR requires all new type-approved vehicles in the EU to be equipped with advanced driver distraction detection. This mandate extends to all new vehicles from July 7, 2026. By streamlining the implementation process, AIS Focus ensures a smooth path to regulatory compliance without burdening manufacturers with excessive costs or lengthy development timelines.

"AIS Focus offers an ideal solution for bus and truck manufacturers facing the new ADDW mandate," said Magnus Brunzell, VP of Applied AI Systems (AIS) at Smart Eye. "We've engineered this system to not only meet the compliance needs but also to enhance safety on the road by proactively addressing driver distraction. AIS Focus delivers precision, reliability, and ease of integration, making it an invaluable tool for manufacturers aiming to stay ahead in safety technology."

To further support manufacturers in achieving GSR certification, Smart Eye also provides a comprehensive dossier alongside AIS Focus. This document, tailored specifically for GSR certification requirements, includes detailed product specifications and guidance to facilitate the certification process.

AIS Focus will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Elmia Lastbil 2024 event in Jönköping, Sweden, from August 21-24. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how AIS Focus can seamlessly integrate into their vehicles and support compliance with the latest EU regulations.

