Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            85,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            410.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            400.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            404.2038p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,245,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,801,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 85,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.2038

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1029               402.50      09:04:01          00071089065TRLO0      XLON 
1200               404.00      09:16:29          00071089339TRLO0      XLON 
11                404.00      09:16:29          00071089340TRLO0      XLON 
1118               403.00      09:20:19          00071089473TRLO0      XLON 
44                403.00      09:20:19          00071089474TRLO0      XLON 
1084               403.00      09:30:15          00071089753TRLO0      XLON 
806                402.50      09:30:15          00071089758TRLO0      XLON 
98                402.50      09:30:16          00071089762TRLO0      XLON 
216                402.50      09:31:51          00071089809TRLO0      XLON 
837                402.50      09:31:51          00071089810TRLO0      XLON 
300                402.50      09:31:51          00071089811TRLO0      XLON 
995                402.50      10:30:43          00071090748TRLO0      XLON 
1044               401.50      10:37:59          00071090857TRLO0      XLON 
125                400.50      11:28:36          00071091518TRLO0      XLON 
1023               400.50      11:28:36          00071091519TRLO0      XLON 
700                401.50      11:30:22          00071091574TRLO0      XLON 
32                401.50      11:44:15          00071091998TRLO0      XLON 
406                401.50      11:44:15          00071091999TRLO0      XLON 
1000               401.50      11:44:15          00071092000TRLO0      XLON 
352                401.50      11:44:15          00071092001TRLO0      XLON 
58                401.50      11:44:15          00071092002TRLO0      XLON 
682                401.50      11:44:15          00071092003TRLO0      XLON 
6                 402.00      11:44:15          00071092004TRLO0      XLON 
12                402.00      11:44:15          00071092005TRLO0      XLON 
2613               402.50      11:44:18          00071092006TRLO0      XLON 
812                402.50      11:44:18          00071092007TRLO0      XLON 
100                402.50      11:44:18          00071092008TRLO0      XLON 
1262               403.00      11:44:18          00071092009TRLO0      XLON 
303                403.00      11:44:18          00071092010TRLO0      XLON 
1379               403.00      11:44:35          00071092025TRLO0      XLON 
240                403.00      11:44:35          00071092026TRLO0      XLON 
80                403.00      11:44:35          00071092027TRLO0      XLON 
1027               402.00      11:46:06          00071092063TRLO0      XLON 
1161               402.00      11:46:06          00071092064TRLO0      XLON 
260                401.50      11:46:55          00071092082TRLO0      XLON 
250                401.50      11:46:55          00071092083TRLO0      XLON 
609                401.50      11:46:55          00071092084TRLO0      XLON 
526                401.50      12:06:43          00071092487TRLO0      XLON 
550                401.50      12:06:43          00071092488TRLO0      XLON 
176                401.50      12:07:43          00071092507TRLO0      XLON 
939                401.00      12:10:42          00071092540TRLO0      XLON 
767                401.50      12:10:42          00071092541TRLO0      XLON 
1056               401.50      12:51:27          00071093086TRLO0      XLON 
19                401.50      12:51:28          00071093112TRLO0      XLON 
1515               401.50      12:51:28          00071093113TRLO0      XLON 
1340               401.50      12:51:28          00071093114TRLO0      XLON 
3336               401.50      12:51:28          00071093115TRLO0      XLON 
1214               401.50      12:51:28          00071093116TRLO0      XLON 
766                401.50      12:51:28          00071093117TRLO0      XLON 
1339               401.50      12:52:59          00071093208TRLO0      XLON 
75                401.50      12:52:59          00071093209TRLO0      XLON 
1053               401.00      12:56:37          00071093321TRLO0      XLON 
174                401.50      13:00:05          00071093360TRLO0      XLON 
816                401.50      13:00:05          00071093361TRLO0      XLON 
1032               401.50      13:02:27          00071093406TRLO0      XLON 
822                401.50      13:03:35          00071093459TRLO0      XLON 
293                401.50      13:03:35          00071093460TRLO0      XLON 
1088               401.50      13:06:16          00071093537TRLO0      XLON 
533                401.50      13:13:16          00071093698TRLO0      XLON 
13                401.50      13:13:16          00071093699TRLO0      XLON 
766                401.50      13:13:16          00071093700TRLO0      XLON 
25                401.50      13:13:16          00071093701TRLO0      XLON 
940                408.00      13:35:01          00071094638TRLO0      XLON 
1089               407.50      13:35:14          00071094642TRLO0      XLON 
2500               409.50      13:42:39          00071094915TRLO0      XLON 
951                409.00      13:43:56          00071094955TRLO0      XLON 
1029               408.00      13:44:05          00071094984TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
