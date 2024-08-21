DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 85,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 410.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 400.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 404.2038p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,245,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,801,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 85,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.2038

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1029 402.50 09:04:01 00071089065TRLO0 XLON 1200 404.00 09:16:29 00071089339TRLO0 XLON 11 404.00 09:16:29 00071089340TRLO0 XLON 1118 403.00 09:20:19 00071089473TRLO0 XLON 44 403.00 09:20:19 00071089474TRLO0 XLON 1084 403.00 09:30:15 00071089753TRLO0 XLON 806 402.50 09:30:15 00071089758TRLO0 XLON 98 402.50 09:30:16 00071089762TRLO0 XLON 216 402.50 09:31:51 00071089809TRLO0 XLON 837 402.50 09:31:51 00071089810TRLO0 XLON 300 402.50 09:31:51 00071089811TRLO0 XLON 995 402.50 10:30:43 00071090748TRLO0 XLON 1044 401.50 10:37:59 00071090857TRLO0 XLON 125 400.50 11:28:36 00071091518TRLO0 XLON 1023 400.50 11:28:36 00071091519TRLO0 XLON 700 401.50 11:30:22 00071091574TRLO0 XLON 32 401.50 11:44:15 00071091998TRLO0 XLON 406 401.50 11:44:15 00071091999TRLO0 XLON 1000 401.50 11:44:15 00071092000TRLO0 XLON 352 401.50 11:44:15 00071092001TRLO0 XLON 58 401.50 11:44:15 00071092002TRLO0 XLON 682 401.50 11:44:15 00071092003TRLO0 XLON 6 402.00 11:44:15 00071092004TRLO0 XLON 12 402.00 11:44:15 00071092005TRLO0 XLON 2613 402.50 11:44:18 00071092006TRLO0 XLON 812 402.50 11:44:18 00071092007TRLO0 XLON 100 402.50 11:44:18 00071092008TRLO0 XLON 1262 403.00 11:44:18 00071092009TRLO0 XLON 303 403.00 11:44:18 00071092010TRLO0 XLON 1379 403.00 11:44:35 00071092025TRLO0 XLON 240 403.00 11:44:35 00071092026TRLO0 XLON 80 403.00 11:44:35 00071092027TRLO0 XLON 1027 402.00 11:46:06 00071092063TRLO0 XLON 1161 402.00 11:46:06 00071092064TRLO0 XLON 260 401.50 11:46:55 00071092082TRLO0 XLON 250 401.50 11:46:55 00071092083TRLO0 XLON 609 401.50 11:46:55 00071092084TRLO0 XLON 526 401.50 12:06:43 00071092487TRLO0 XLON 550 401.50 12:06:43 00071092488TRLO0 XLON 176 401.50 12:07:43 00071092507TRLO0 XLON 939 401.00 12:10:42 00071092540TRLO0 XLON 767 401.50 12:10:42 00071092541TRLO0 XLON 1056 401.50 12:51:27 00071093086TRLO0 XLON 19 401.50 12:51:28 00071093112TRLO0 XLON 1515 401.50 12:51:28 00071093113TRLO0 XLON 1340 401.50 12:51:28 00071093114TRLO0 XLON 3336 401.50 12:51:28 00071093115TRLO0 XLON 1214 401.50 12:51:28 00071093116TRLO0 XLON 766 401.50 12:51:28 00071093117TRLO0 XLON 1339 401.50 12:52:59 00071093208TRLO0 XLON 75 401.50 12:52:59 00071093209TRLO0 XLON 1053 401.00 12:56:37 00071093321TRLO0 XLON 174 401.50 13:00:05 00071093360TRLO0 XLON 816 401.50 13:00:05 00071093361TRLO0 XLON 1032 401.50 13:02:27 00071093406TRLO0 XLON 822 401.50 13:03:35 00071093459TRLO0 XLON 293 401.50 13:03:35 00071093460TRLO0 XLON 1088 401.50 13:06:16 00071093537TRLO0 XLON 533 401.50 13:13:16 00071093698TRLO0 XLON 13 401.50 13:13:16 00071093699TRLO0 XLON 766 401.50 13:13:16 00071093700TRLO0 XLON 25 401.50 13:13:16 00071093701TRLO0 XLON 940 408.00 13:35:01 00071094638TRLO0 XLON 1089 407.50 13:35:14 00071094642TRLO0 XLON 2500 409.50 13:42:39 00071094915TRLO0 XLON 951 409.00 13:43:56 00071094955TRLO0 XLON 1029 408.00 13:44:05 00071094984TRLO0 XLON

