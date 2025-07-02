Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
02.07.25 | 07:37
3,620 Euro
-4,23 % -0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,86009:48
Dow Jones News
02.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             320.40p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             315.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             316.9968p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,183,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,863,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 316.9968

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
141               319.40      09:23:01          00076042575TRLO0      XLON 
 
1051               320.40      09:32:38          00076042847TRLO0      XLON 
 
471               319.40      09:47:25          00076043275TRLO0      XLON 
 
583               319.40      09:47:25          00076043274TRLO0      XLON 
 
1063               317.60      10:20:33          00076044159TRLO0      XLON 
 
1158               317.00      10:50:00          00076044586TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                316.80      11:00:10          00076044899TRLO0      XLON 
 
388               316.60      11:23:09          00076045453TRLO0      XLON 
 
803               316.60      11:23:09          00076045454TRLO0      XLON 
 
871               315.80      12:18:58          00076047100TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               315.80      12:18:58          00076047099TRLO0      XLON 
 
395               315.80      12:18:58          00076047101TRLO0      XLON 
 
20000              315.90      12:29:04          00076047246TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                315.80      12:59:30          00076048069TRLO0      XLON 
 
9                315.80      12:59:30          00076048070TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                315.80      12:59:55          00076048100TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                315.80      13:03:25          00076048256TRLO0      XLON 
 
814               315.80      13:07:03          00076048306TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               315.80      13:07:03          00076048305TRLO0      XLON 
 
1306               316.00      13:49:58          00076049333TRLO0      XLON 
 
907               315.60      13:50:00          00076049335TRLO0      XLON 
 
288               315.60      13:50:00          00076049334TRLO0      XLON 
 
167               316.20      13:58:45          00076049571TRLO0      XLON 
 
273               316.20      13:58:56          00076049574TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                316.80      14:00:36          00076049606TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                316.80      14:00:36          00076049605TRLO0      XLON 
 
756               316.80      14:03:46          00076049694TRLO0      XLON 
 
190               316.80      14:03:46          00076049693TRLO0      XLON 
 
210               316.80      14:03:46          00076049695TRLO0      XLON 
 
1133               316.20      14:11:27          00076049948TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                316.20      14:11:27          00076049947TRLO0      XLON 
 
1648               316.00      14:28:34          00076050486TRLO0      XLON 
 
1222               315.60      14:30:00          00076050517TRLO0      XLON 
 
1239               317.60      14:50:01          00076051603TRLO0      XLON 
 
909               317.60      14:53:20          00076051792TRLO0      XLON 
 
201               317.60      14:53:20          00076051793TRLO0      XLON 
 
46                318.00      14:58:26          00076052138TRLO0      XLON 
 
16                318.00      14:58:26          00076052137TRLO0      XLON 
 
52                319.20      15:25:20          00076053176TRLO0      XLON 
 
38                319.60      15:26:28          00076053216TRLO0      XLON 
 
1058               319.60      15:26:28          00076053217TRLO0      XLON 
 
1156               319.00      15:27:55          00076053252TRLO0      XLON 
 
253               319.40      15:31:56          00076053464TRLO0      XLON 
 
1136               319.00      15:33:41          00076053537TRLO0      XLON 
 
1177               318.80      15:40:25          00076053868TRLO0      XLON 
 
316               318.60      15:46:52          00076054096TRLO0      XLON 
 
878               318.60      15:46:52          00076054095TRLO0      XLON 
 
1279               319.40      16:03:00          00076054787TRLO0      XLON 
 
66                319.40      16:11:32          00076055663TRLO0      XLON 
 
147               320.00      16:14:21          00076055786TRLO0      XLON 
 
238               320.00      16:14:21          00076055785TRLO0      XLON 
 
1000               320.00      16:14:21          00076055784TRLO0      XLON 
 
1200               320.00      16:14:21          00076055783TRLO0      XLON 
 
579               319.40      16:15:35          00076055894TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                319.40      16:15:35          00076055893TRLO0      XLON 
 
208               319.40      16:15:35          00076055892TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394574 
EQS News ID:  2163608 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163608&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
