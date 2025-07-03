Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 320.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 307.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 312.1004p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,253,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,793,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.1004

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 82 320.80 08:17:51 00076058720TRLO0 XLON 1181 320.00 08:35:04 00076059903TRLO0 XLON 1210 318.60 08:52:46 00076060919TRLO0 XLON 370 317.80 09:31:02 00076062877TRLO0 XLON 296 317.80 09:31:02 00076062878TRLO0 XLON 600 318.40 10:03:41 00076064116TRLO0 XLON 614 318.40 10:03:41 00076064117TRLO0 XLON 201 316.60 10:10:58 00076064361TRLO0 XLON 326 316.60 10:11:37 00076064374TRLO0 XLON 684 316.60 10:12:30 00076064406TRLO0 XLON 198 316.20 11:00:53 00076066069TRLO0 XLON 848 316.20 11:00:53 00076066070TRLO0 XLON 1125 315.40 11:13:11 00076066549TRLO0 XLON 145 313.60 11:28:28 00076067321TRLO0 XLON 942 313.60 11:28:28 00076067322TRLO0 XLON 34 313.60 11:28:34 00076067324TRLO0 XLON 600 314.00 11:50:34 00076068270TRLO0 XLON 601 314.00 11:50:34 00076068271TRLO0 XLON 1129 313.20 12:00:00 00076068842TRLO0 XLON 659 312.80 12:03:24 00076069002TRLO0 XLON 456 312.80 12:03:24 00076069003TRLO0 XLON 1217 311.80 12:09:30 00076069142TRLO0 XLON 1137 311.00 12:20:02 00076069804TRLO0 XLON 173 310.80 12:49:27 00076070890TRLO0 XLON 290 310.80 12:49:27 00076070891TRLO0 XLON 71 310.80 12:49:27 00076070892TRLO0 XLON 1269 310.40 12:51:40 00076070958TRLO0 XLON 1125 307.80 13:02:54 00076072129TRLO0 XLON 135 307.80 13:19:01 00076073208TRLO0 XLON 1005 307.80 13:19:01 00076073209TRLO0 XLON 1174 307.20 13:26:16 00076074492TRLO0 XLON 334 307.80 13:32:20 00076075415TRLO0 XLON 486 307.80 13:32:20 00076075416TRLO0 XLON 322 307.80 13:32:25 00076075418TRLO0 XLON 42 307.80 13:33:11 00076075558TRLO0 XLON 330 307.20 13:33:21 00076075604TRLO0 XLON 397 307.20 13:34:59 00076075752TRLO0 XLON 317 307.20 13:34:59 00076075753TRLO0 XLON 1208 307.20 13:35:51 00076075837TRLO0 XLON 1162 307.20 13:42:21 00076076535TRLO0 XLON 1442 307.60 13:54:35 00076077207TRLO0 XLON 55 308.00 13:58:24 00076077368TRLO0 XLON 1094 308.40 14:02:16 00076077638TRLO0 XLON 1000 308.00 14:03:19 00076077670TRLO0 XLON 213 308.00 14:03:19 00076077671TRLO0 XLON 404 308.80 14:18:40 00076078973TRLO0 XLON 685 308.80 14:21:50 00076079457TRLO0 XLON 387 309.80 14:36:25 00076080169TRLO0 XLON 95 309.80 14:39:31 00076080413TRLO0 XLON 1138 309.80 14:39:31 00076080414TRLO0 XLON 578 309.80 14:39:31 00076080415TRLO0 XLON 1010 309.40 14:43:33 00076080820TRLO0 XLON 182 309.40 14:43:33 00076080821TRLO0 XLON 1106 310.00 14:47:01 00076081248TRLO0 XLON 106 309.60 14:52:04 00076081677TRLO0 XLON 518 309.60 14:56:28 00076081875TRLO0 XLON 350 309.60 14:56:28 00076081876TRLO0 XLON 247 309.60 14:56:28 00076081877TRLO0 XLON 72 309.60 14:57:28 00076081922TRLO0 XLON 568 310.20 15:01:55 00076082101TRLO0 XLON 600 310.20 15:01:55 00076082102TRLO0 XLON 28 310.20 15:01:55 00076082103TRLO0 XLON 482 310.20 15:01:55 00076082104TRLO0 XLON 600 310.20 15:01:55 00076082105TRLO0 XLON 229 311.40 15:15:01 00076082903TRLO0 XLON 63 311.40 15:15:01 00076082904TRLO0 XLON 219 311.40 15:15:01 00076082905TRLO0 XLON 63 311.40 15:16:05 00076082975TRLO0 XLON 600 311.40 15:16:05 00076082976TRLO0 XLON 493 311.40 15:16:05 00076082977TRLO0 XLON 1151 311.60 15:24:45 00076083373TRLO0 XLON 1063 311.60 15:24:45 00076083374TRLO0 XLON 1113 311.80 15:39:44 00076084743TRLO0 XLON 1228 311.80 15:39:44 00076084744TRLO0 XLON 1175 312.20 15:44:28 00076085159TRLO0 XLON 1104 312.20 15:44:28 00076085160TRLO0 XLON 1107 312.20 15:44:28 00076085161TRLO0 XLON 25 313.00 15:56:21 00076085748TRLO0 XLON 1017 313.00 15:57:59 00076085845TRLO0 XLON 1273 313.00 15:57:59 00076085846TRLO0 XLON 1081 313.00 16:02:18 00076086101TRLO0 XLON 1266 313.00 16:02:18 00076086102TRLO0 XLON 1078 313.00 16:06:15 00076086380TRLO0 XLON 765 313.00 16:06:15 00076086381TRLO0 XLON 154 313.40 16:07:28 00076086498TRLO0 XLON 30 313.40 16:07:28 00076086499TRLO0 XLON 255 313.60 16:14:57 00076087003TRLO0 XLON 6527 313.60 16:14:57 00076087004TRLO0 XLON 1838 313.60 16:14:57 00076087005TRLO0 XLON 1235 313.20 16:15:00 00076087025TRLO0 XLON 1157 314.20 16:19:03 00076087326TRLO0 XLON 1123 314.20 16:19:15 00076087346TRLO0 XLON 299 314.40 16:19:15 00076087347TRLO0 XLON 90 314.40 16:19:15 00076087348TRLO0 XLON 1091 314.00 16:19:52 00076087393TRLO0 XLON 79 314.00 16:21:25 00076087533TRLO0 XLON 1281 314.00 16:24:17 00076087770TRLO0 XLON 1273 314.00 16:24:17 00076087771TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 394742 EQS News ID: 2164372 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164372&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)