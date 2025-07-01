Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 328.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 317.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 320.6208p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,133,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,913,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 320.6208

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 914 328.00 08:23:41 00076020191TRLO0 XLON 898 327.20 08:35:54 00076020677TRLO0 XLON 805 326.20 08:45:56 00076020883TRLO0 XLON 874 327.60 09:01:40 00076021304TRLO0 XLON 946 327.20 09:03:00 00076021353TRLO0 XLON 907 326.20 09:03:01 00076021356TRLO0 XLON 293 325.40 09:20:00 00076021828TRLO0 XLON 912 326.20 09:32:30 00076022072TRLO0 XLON 129 325.80 09:32:30 00076022073TRLO0 XLON 747 325.80 09:32:30 00076022074TRLO0 XLON 953 324.40 09:48:31 00076022465TRLO0 XLON 923 324.40 09:53:31 00076022613TRLO0 XLON 813 324.00 09:56:30 00076022686TRLO0 XLON 556 324.00 10:06:09 00076022984TRLO0 XLON 256 324.00 10:06:09 00076022985TRLO0 XLON 800 323.40 10:19:02 00076023387TRLO0 XLON 835 322.00 10:36:15 00076023798TRLO0 XLON 833 322.00 10:54:49 00076024373TRLO0 XLON 873 321.40 11:01:01 00076024610TRLO0 XLON 400 320.80 11:04:14 00076024657TRLO0 XLON 446 320.80 11:04:14 00076024658TRLO0 XLON 888 320.40 11:18:56 00076025027TRLO0 XLON 816 319.80 11:25:43 00076025151TRLO0 XLON 963 322.40 12:00:21 00076026174TRLO0 XLON 952 321.00 12:14:01 00076026364TRLO0 XLON 887 321.00 12:14:01 00076026365TRLO0 XLON 997 319.20 12:25:40 00076026681TRLO0 XLON 816 319.00 12:37:45 00076027151TRLO0 XLON 851 319.80 12:48:34 00076027437TRLO0 XLON 539 319.00 12:51:28 00076027500TRLO0 XLON 366 319.00 12:51:28 00076027501TRLO0 XLON 850 319.00 13:12:55 00076028021TRLO0 XLON 845 318.40 13:14:00 00076028032TRLO0 XLON 83 319.00 13:31:02 00076028461TRLO0 XLON 826 318.60 13:31:08 00076028463TRLO0 XLON 694 318.40 13:43:50 00076028707TRLO0 XLON 211 318.40 13:43:50 00076028708TRLO0 XLON 949 318.00 13:43:50 00076028709TRLO0 XLON 801 318.60 13:56:13 00076029144TRLO0 XLON 710 318.20 13:57:52 00076029242TRLO0 XLON 137 318.20 13:57:52 00076029243TRLO0 XLON 854 318.40 13:57:52 00076029244TRLO0 XLON 918 318.40 14:19:27 00076030474TRLO0 XLON 951 318.20 14:28:15 00076030872TRLO0 XLON 975 317.60 14:31:45 00076031233TRLO0 XLON 400 318.80 14:43:27 00076032797TRLO0 XLON 193 318.80 14:43:27 00076032798TRLO0 XLON 66 318.40 14:44:17 00076032954TRLO0 XLON 879 318.40 14:44:17 00076032955TRLO0 XLON 19 318.40 14:53:20 00076033589TRLO0 XLON 917 318.40 14:53:20 00076033590TRLO0 XLON 880 318.40 14:53:20 00076033591TRLO0 XLON 83 319.20 15:07:23 00076034405TRLO0 XLON 1584 319.20 15:07:23 00076034406TRLO0 XLON 993 319.20 15:09:23 00076034549TRLO0 XLON 895 319.60 15:11:05 00076034617TRLO0 XLON 866 320.40 15:14:23 00076034779TRLO0 XLON 936 320.40 15:15:15 00076034840TRLO0 XLON 938 320.40 15:16:15 00076034863TRLO0 XLON 972 320.40 15:19:15 00076034988TRLO0 XLON 253 319.80 15:21:01 00076035080TRLO0 XLON 966 319.80 15:21:01 00076035081TRLO0 XLON 559 319.80 15:21:01 00076035082TRLO0 XLON 807 321.00 15:27:35 00076035375TRLO0 XLON 949 321.00 15:29:35 00076035417TRLO0 XLON 838 320.80 15:29:39 00076035419TRLO0 XLON 824 320.80 15:34:11 00076035543TRLO0 XLON 814 320.80 15:34:11 00076035544TRLO0 XLON 800 319.80 15:36:39 00076035622TRLO0 XLON 415 319.80 15:36:39 00076035623TRLO0 XLON 1001 319.60 15:38:12 00076035682TRLO0 XLON 299 319.40 15:38:59 00076035793TRLO0 XLON 231 319.40 15:38:59 00076035794TRLO0 XLON 957 319.20 15:40:00 00076035815TRLO0 XLON 934 319.80 15:47:29 00076036273TRLO0 XLON 847 319.60 15:47:30 00076036274TRLO0 XLON 821 319.60 15:54:54 00076036562TRLO0 XLON 367 319.60 15:54:54 00076036563TRLO0 XLON 434 319.60 15:54:54 00076036564TRLO0 XLON 198 319.60 15:54:54 00076036565TRLO0 XLON 856 319.60 15:54:54 00076036566TRLO0 XLON 864 319.60 15:56:54 00076036639TRLO0 XLON 908 319.80 15:59:34 00076036783TRLO0 XLON 47 319.60 15:59:34 00076036784TRLO0 XLON 758 319.60 15:59:34 00076036785TRLO0 XLON 827 319.60 16:02:29 00076036965TRLO0 XLON 834 319.80 16:07:33 00076037238TRLO0 XLON 944 319.60 16:07:33 00076037239TRLO0 XLON 400 319.20 16:08:10 00076037268TRLO0 XLON 551 319.20 16:08:10 00076037269TRLO0 XLON 318 318.60 16:11:36 00076037542TRLO0 XLON 493 318.60 16:11:36 00076037543TRLO0 XLON 978 318.60 16:11:36 00076037544TRLO0 XLON 794 319.00 16:14:58 00076037780TRLO0 XLON 146 319.00 16:14:58 00076037781TRLO0 XLON 325 319.00 16:15:58 00076037844TRLO0 XLON 940 319.20 16:20:00 00076038093TRLO0 XLON 664 319.20 16:21:13 00076038226TRLO0 XLON 203 319.20 16:21:13 00076038227TRLO0 XLON 886 319.20 16:22:13 00076038451TRLO0 XLON 244 319.20 16:23:13 00076038516TRLO0 XLON 93 319.20 16:23:13 00076038517TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

