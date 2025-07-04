Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 320.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 316.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 319.0308p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,283,242 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,763,208.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 319.0308

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 982 316.80 08:44:38 00076091235TRLO0 XLON 1195 317.80 08:59:48 00076091919TRLO0 XLON 1260 318.00 09:03:16 00076092169TRLO0 XLON 310 317.80 09:59:30 00076094325TRLO0 XLON 1011 317.80 09:59:30 00076094326TRLO0 XLON 1234 319.40 10:26:18 00076095398TRLO0 XLON 1089 319.00 11:03:07 00076096472TRLO0 XLON 1114 319.00 11:03:07 00076096482TRLO0 XLON 1230 319.00 11:40:24 00076097684TRLO0 XLON 30 318.40 12:02:02 00076098461TRLO0 XLON 1329 318.00 12:03:50 00076098583TRLO0 XLON 262 317.20 12:31:18 00076099632TRLO0 XLON 8 317.20 12:33:42 00076099700TRLO0 XLON 7 317.80 12:34:00 00076099709TRLO0 XLON 44 317.80 12:34:00 00076099710TRLO0 XLON 659 317.60 13:11:18 00076100827TRLO0 XLON 397 317.60 13:11:18 00076100828TRLO0 XLON 1062 317.60 13:21:30 00076101097TRLO0 XLON 1 318.40 13:29:46 00076101219TRLO0 XLON 1208 319.20 13:31:06 00076101365TRLO0 XLON 1177 318.80 13:32:59 00076101425TRLO0 XLON 357 318.80 13:36:45 00076101592TRLO0 XLON 713 318.80 13:36:45 00076101593TRLO0 XLON 948 319.40 14:18:08 00076102937TRLO0 XLON 200 319.40 14:18:08 00076102938TRLO0 XLON 60 319.20 14:31:22 00076103474TRLO0 XLON 24 319.80 14:45:29 00076104360TRLO0 XLON 159 319.80 14:45:29 00076104361TRLO0 XLON 785 319.20 14:58:10 00076104982TRLO0 XLON 8 319.20 14:59:10 00076105055TRLO0 XLON 1276 320.00 15:05:09 00076105403TRLO0 XLON 1254 320.00 15:14:47 00076106114TRLO0 XLON 534 319.60 15:38:21 00076107469TRLO0 XLON 15 319.60 15:38:21 00076107470TRLO0 XLON 2 319.60 15:38:22 00076107472TRLO0 XLON 204 319.80 15:38:32 00076107495TRLO0 XLON 204 319.80 15:38:32 00076107496TRLO0 XLON 2068 319.80 15:59:52 00076108709TRLO0 XLON 270 319.80 15:59:52 00076108710TRLO0 XLON 1000 319.80 16:00:52 00076108727TRLO0 XLON 146 319.80 16:00:52 00076108728TRLO0 XLON 163 320.00 16:05:53 00076108853TRLO0 XLON 150 320.00 16:05:53 00076108854TRLO0 XLON 180 320.00 16:05:53 00076108855TRLO0 XLON 1 320.00 16:05:53 00076108856TRLO0 XLON 814 320.40 16:15:03 00076109375TRLO0 XLON 1256 320.40 16:15:03 00076109376TRLO0 XLON 416 320.40 16:15:03 00076109377TRLO0 XLON 75 320.40 16:15:03 00076109378TRLO0 XLON 1109 320.00 16:15:54 00076109416TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

