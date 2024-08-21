Danica Cullins to Lead Informa Markets Health and Nutrition Portfolio as Executive Vice President, Carlotta Mast to Take on New Role as Senior Vice President of Global Community & Content Strategy for Informa Markets

Informa Markets, the world's leading B2B event organizer, proudly announces Danica Cullins as the newly appointed Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition for North America, managing both the Natural Products and SupplySide portfolio of brands, and Carlotta Mast in a new role as Senior Vice President of Global Community & Content Strategy across all of Informa Markets. These newly created roles are indicative of Informa Markets' increased focus on improving the customer experience for community and audience groups and optimizing return on customer investment.

Mast served in the commercial leadership role for the New Hope Network brands from 2021 until taking on this expanded role serving Informa Markets' global community and content strategy in June. In her new role, Carlotta will apply her extensive experience using content, partnership and purpose to build and strengthen the natural and organic products communities to support other businesses across Informa Markets. She will focus on sharing best practices, inspiring teams with new routes to market, and demonstrating the ROI of focusing on content, community and partnership to enable long term growth, all with the goal of improving the customer experience and extending Informa Markets' positive impact worldwide.

Cullins served in the commercial leadership role for the SupplySide network of brands over a similar timeline. In this new role as EVP of Health and Nutrition, she will oversee growth, strategy and commercial success of both the SupplySide and New Hope Network portfolios. Cullins will be instrumental in advancing each brand, ensuring they are well-positioned for the future, unlocking opportunities, and delivering even greater value to our customers.

Both promotions are a result of tremendous leadership, and belief in the growth of the sector.

"Danica Cullins' exceptional capabilities and successful leadership with SupplySide will transfer tremendously into this new expanded role, propelling the health and nutrition verticals to maximum synergy, to create innovative opportunities for our customers across both businesses," says Nancy Walsh, President, Informa Markets North America. "The addition of this leadership role is a testament not only to Danica's leadership, but to the long term confidence in, and appreciation of, the Health and Nutrition community and its boundless potential. We want to deliver more for our customers, and Danica's stewardship will help us do that."

Cullins offers an extensive 26 years of industry experience, touching across senior roles in operations and sales. In early 2021, Cullins was tapped to lead the SupplySide platform of events and robust content product suite, specializing in consultative selling strategies, sales group structuring, organizational development and leadership, with a strong foundation in portfolio management and strategic planning with exceptional results. Leading SupplySide, Cullins instills the manifesto of "more health for more people," as a directing principle to ensure customer experience meets the highest standards of the health and nutrition community.

"Empowerment and accountability are core foundational values that drive success with intent across our teams which SupplySide and New Hope Network are known for," adds Danica Cullins. "We look forward to bringing renewed energy and continuing creative solutions to the Health and Nutrition offerings and customer experiences at Informa Markets, as the industry evolves, so do we to meet the transforming needs of our audiences."

As the new leader for Informa Markets Health and Nutrition, Cullins will collaborate closely with Carlotta Mast, a reputable industry veteran, whose newly created larger divisional role will also be focused on helping verticals across Informa Markets expand their sustainability knowledge and practices as part of an enhanced customer experience. Mast reports to Chief Customer Experience Officer Anna Hill in this new role.

With a rich 30-year career in content, Mast joined Nutrition Business Journal as an editor in 2008, working her way up the ladder to SVP of Content and Insights, and then becoming SVP & Market Leader of New Hope Network in 2021, where she helped transform New Hope Network into a community- and purpose-driven portfolio of event and media brands serving the natural and organic product community.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do at Informa Markets, and community engagement and leadership have been critical factors in New Hope Network's continued growth and success," says Carlotta Mast, SVP Global Community & Content Strategy, Informa Markets. "The vision is to share the value of community engagement, partnership and experiences for our customers on a global scale, to deliver more value and return on investment while also helping the markets we serve become more resilient and prepared for a changing future."

"Customer Experience is the critical frontier for the events industry, and Informa Markets aims to be the leader in how we build those connections and experiences for the communities we serve," adds Anna Hill, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Informa Markets. "Creating this new role celebrates the excellence Carlotta has created within the natural and organic products community, emphasizing her innate sense of storytelling, partnership-building strengths and communal awareness, and sharing those with others. Our goal is to be a catalyst for exceptional moments, collaboration, and shared learning with the businesses that we devotedly serve, and I'm confident in Carlotta's ability to help deliver that."

Both Cullins and Mast assumed their roles prior to Informa Markets' latest show launch, a new concept called Newtopia Now, whose first edition will be held August 25-28, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The highly anticipated annual show SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America will take also place October 28-31, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.

About SupplySide

SupplySide events are the premier gatherings for innovation and discovery in the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. SupplySide brings together thousands of suppliers and buyers to explore and learn the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for more than 26 years. The following SupplySide events and information products are produced by the Health and Nutrition group at Informa Markets: SupplySide East, SupplySide West, Natural Products Insider?and?Food & Beverage Insider.

Media Contact

Casey Clemenza

VP of Corporate Communications, Informa Markets

casey.clemenza@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS

View the original press release on accesswire.com