Informa Markets Aviation: Aviation Week Network Champions Inclusive and Representative Futures for the MRO Industry at MRO Americas 2025

Aviation Week Network, the leading multimedia platform for global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries from Informa Markets, reinforced its commitment to fostering the most inclusive and representative aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) workforce during MRO Americas 2025, held at the Georgia World Congress Center (April 8-10, Atlanta, Georgia). Under the theme Shaping the Future, the event showcased a range of initiatives aimed at expanding career opportunities and creating a more diverse talent pipeline.

Attracting more than 17,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibitors, MRO Americas 2025 brought together key stakeholders across the global aviation MRO industry for three days of innovation, networking, and forward-looking insights.

This year's show placed a strong emphasis on workforce development, with programs designed to support economic mobility and elevate underrepresented groups within the industry. Through a dynamic collaboration with The Dream Opportunity, a global nonprofit supporting under-resourced students discovering unique career paths, Aviation Week Network welcomed 50 scholars from local institutions including Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, and Georgia Tech, for an immersive educational experience in the MRO industry. The initiative provides first-hand exposure to aviation careers, building critical connections and opening pathways to higher-earning opportunities.

MRO Americas also highlighted its Wing Woman program in partnership with A-WING (Aviation Women Inspiring the Next Generation), designed to empower women in aviation maintenance through mentorship and networking. Complementing this was the Rising Star program, where seasoned industry professionals introduced promising new talent to the field, helping to spark passion and guide the next generation of aviation leaders.

Additional student-focused activities such as guided show floor tours, targeted networking meetups, and the custom GO LIVE! Theater session presenting The Power & Importance of Mentorship: Nurturing Talent in Aviation, offered students meaningful engagement opportunities and valuable insights into the future of the aviation industry.

"Our mission goes beyond producing tradeshows, it is essential to elevate careers and redefine what the future of aviation looks like," said Greg Hamilton, president of Aviation Week Network. "We are proud to foster the dynamic, diverse, and forward-thinking MRO community that will drive the necessary innovation to generate sustainable excellence for years to come."

The MRO sector faces a significant labor gap presenting challenges in meeting the global demand for aviation services. Boeing projects the global aviation industry to need 716,000 new aircraft maintenance technicians over the next decade as the Aviation Technician Education Council expects even just North America to fall 20% short of expected technician needs by 2028. Women represent only 2.8% of certified mechanics in the U.S., highlighting an untapped market to diversify workforce and meet worker demand.

Creating opportunities and conversations to address the critical shortfall is vital to maintaining the safety, efficiency, and sustained growth of the aviation industry. Aviation Week Network invests in the education, strategic partnerships, and expanded networking opportunities to support, attract and nurture the next generation of aviation professionals.

MRO Americas 2025 marked another significant step toward building a more inclusive and opportunity-rich aviation industry. The continued expansion of the Rising Stars and Wing Woman programming will be present at upcoming MRO events, as well as the dedicated ongoing commitment to engage student participants across national and international MRO events through a range of enriching partnered programming.

To learn more upcoming MRO shows, please visit aviationweek.com/events and to follow our workforce content, visit aviationweek.com/workforce.

