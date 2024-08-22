

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Accenture plc (ACN) announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services also known as AWS, to develop the Accenture Responsible Artificial Intelligence Platform powered by AWS.



This initiative aims to assist organizations in the responsible and secure adoption and scaling of AI technologies throughout their enterprises.



The announcement builds upon Accenture's existing collaboration with AWS in the field of AI, facilitated by the Accenture AWS Business Group.



This platform features five key offerings designed to aid clients in establishing and executing policies, principles, and standards: AI governance and principles; AI risk assessment; systemic responsible AI testing and risk mitigation; monitoring and compliance support; and a combination of Accenture's expertise derived from over 1,000 generative AI client projects alongside AWS's premier AI services.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News