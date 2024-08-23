SIGA Technologies announced another contract win with the US Department of Defense (DoD), which is for the procurement of c $9m in TPOXX. This is the third DoD contract win in roughly three years for a total of approximately $28m and adds to the already robust H224 orderbook of c $154m of outstanding TPOXX orders, following the July 2024 $112.5m option exercise from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for oral TPOXX. While delivery timeline details are yet to be disclosed, we expect this new DoD order to at least start being partially serviced in FY25. The DoD has also provided $27m in R&D support to the post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) development effort, for which the regulatory filing is planned within the next 12 months.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...