Freitag, 23.08.2024
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Frankfurt
23.08.24
09:14 Uhr
0,156 Euro
-0,006
-3,95 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLEA HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLEA HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1570,18718:50
Actusnews Wire
23.08.2024 18:23 Uhr
85 Leser
KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding launches a Credit-Linked Note (CLN), the first of its kind among French small caps

Paris, August 23, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces the launch of its first CLN (Credit-Linked Note) and becomes a pioneer among French small caps to access this type of financing.

This new source of funding, in addition to the Group's cash position of €2.5m as of 31/7/24, will be used to refinance the company's existing debt (bond raised in August 2022 through Equisafe[1]) and to support the company's growth and expansion across the Middle East and France.

The two-year Note offers an annual coupon of 12.0% throughout the investment with capital being returned to investors at maturity. The Note embeds a one-year extension option at the discretion of the issuer.

Subscriptions from investors have started and commercial terms of Klea Holding's CLN are as follows:

  • Maturity: 31 July 2026 (with a one-year extension option)
  • Currency: EUR denominated
  • Coupon: 12.0% p.a. (paid semi-annually)
  • ISIN: CH1338343135

Clement Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, said: "We are extremely proud to launch this Credit-Linked Note, the first ever launched by a company listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. With this new financing in place, Klea demonstrates once again its ability to secure funding from various sources and without dilution for shareholders. Being able to secure long-term funding from institutional investors is above all a testimony of the company's positive trajectory. "

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] As planned, the coupon of the 2022 bond has already been repaid on 22nd August and as agreed with Equisafe, the nominal of €3.6m will be fully returned by 30 September 2024.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lm1tYZhvl2+Zy2tsl8tpbmpkm21plpSVl5XJyWaZlcyXm2ySmZxjbseaZnFomGlu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87348-klea_cp-cln_2024_eng_vf.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
