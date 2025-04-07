KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding confirms its great start of the year 2025 with +31% volume growth in Q1-2025

After a record footfall in January 2025 (17,122 Medical Fitness tests, 588 Wellness tests, totaling 17,710 tests i.e. 805 tests per day), Smart Salem has pursued its strong momentum over the rest of the quarter

The Company surpasses 50,000 total tests performed during Q1-2025 and records an activity growth of +31% vs. Q1-2024

Health and Wellness tests boomed as volumes grew by 112% and Medical Fitness tests grew strongly by 29% vs. Q1-2024

On the back of this performance, Smart Salem is expected to continue its solid and steady growth, supported by the reopening of the City Walk medical center which should have a materially positive impact on profitability across 2025

Paris, April 7th, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, presents the activity of its subsidiary Smart Salem for the 1st quarter of the year. Smart Salem is the first network of digitalized medical services & analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Health (DH) (part of Dubai Government) in the United Arab Emirates.

Smart Salem confirms its strong momentum over Q1 2025 with sustained growth across all activities.

During Q1 2025, the Medical Fitness segment grew by 29%, supported by the continuing growth of DIFC and DKP centers since the beginning of the year and the reopening of City Walk center.

Health & Wellness activities are booming on the back of an enhanced service offering and market penetration (+112% vs. Q1 2024).

During the Ramadan period, Smart Salem continued to perform well. The impact on footfall was lower than previous years.

Smart Salem activity in Q1 2025 Number of tests performed (volumes) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Var. Q1-25/Q1-24 Medical Fitness tests 48,787 37,758 +29% Health & Wellness tests 1,596 754 +112% Total number of tests performed 50,383 38 512 +31 %

2025 outlook

Smart Salem is expected to maintain a solid growth trajectory in 2025. Growth should be supported by Dubai dynamism, the outstanding patient experience offered by Smart Salem's medical centers, the development of new commercial relationships with key stakeholders and the market penetration of its Health and Wellness service offering.

The recent arrival of a new investor in Smart Health, our joint-venture in Saudi Arabia, confirms the positive dynamic of the Group in the GCC region[1].

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

