KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding posts strong revenue growth in 2024

+26% sales growth in 2024 compared with 2023, with acceleration in H2 2024

Medical Fitness activities continued to grow strongly during the year (+22%) despite the closure of City Walk centre from April to October

Diversification strategy validated by the significant growth of the Health and Wellness segment (+137%)

Confirmation of EBITDA improvement in 2024

Strong beginning of 2025 in terms of both growth & profitability

Paris, February 17, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, presents its unaudited sales figures for 2024.

Strong sales growth in 2024

At 31 December - €m - unaudited financials 2023 2024 Var. FY-24/FY-23 Medical Fitness segment 13.4 15.9 +19% Health & Wellness tests and other segments 0.3 1.4 +298% Klea Holding consolidated sales 13.7 17.3 +26%

Consolidated sales for 2024 reach €17.3 million, an increase of €3.6 million (+26%) compared to the year 2023.

Significant growth in test volume

Number of tests performed (in volume) 2023 2024 Var. FY-24/FY-23 Medical Fitness tests 120,455 147,519 +22% Health & Wellness tests 1,902 4,508 +137% Total number of tests performed 122,357 152,027 +24 %

Key 2024 takeaways

Sustained volume ramp-up of Index and Dubai Knowledge Park centres.

Strong year despite the closure of City Walk center between April and October due to the April's floods in Dubai. The re-opening of the City Walk center in October was a success.

Diversification strategy validated by the strong growth of the Health and Wellness segment.

Unaudited 2024 financial results will be released in the upcoming weeks. The quantum of the 2024 loss of earnings and its compensation linked to the closure of City Walk center, are under discussion with the insurance company. Despite this "one off" impact, Klea Holding is still targeting a steady improvement in EBITDA between 2023 and 2024.

Promising outlook for 2025

Smart Salem is aiming to maintain a high growth rate for both its "Medical Fitness" and "Health & Wellness" offerings across 2025, with also new B2C and B2B services to be launched during the year.

2025 started well with a new monthly attendance record in January with more than 17,500 tests performed[1] which translates into circa €2.1m in revenue and €1.0m in EBITDA for Smart Salem for the sole month of January.

Klea Holding will also communicate in due course an update on its development project in Saudi Arabia.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, comments: "2024 was an exceptional year for Klea Holding with the acceleration of the company's financial performance, validating our recent restructuring and strategy. 2025 outlook is also very promising as we have a solid growth potential, with further growth coming for our existing activities, more diversification of our service offerings, and the expansion of our activity in the Gulf region."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] See press release dated 07 February 2025.

