Ainos, Inc.: Ainos CEO Highlights AI Nose Achievements and Upcoming 2H 2024 Milestones in Shareholder Letter

Dear Shareholders,

Since rebranding to Ainos, Inc in 2021, our team has worked tirelessly to unlock the full potential of our AI Nose technology. We are on a mission to leverage digital nose sensors and our proprietary volatile organic compounds ("VOC") sensing AI algorithm, to digitize smell and ultimately become AI's nose. Over the past 12 months, I'm proud to say that we have made many significant achievements, and I'd like to recap these milestones as well as our strategies.

Our Endgame: To Become AI's Nose, Starting with Healthcare

We embark our smell digitalization journey from the healthcare market. Looking ahead into the near future, we believe the underlying mega-trend is that as population ages, increasing demand for healthcare will collide with a labor shortage, potentially compromising the quality of health tests. We believe telehealth-friendly point-of-care tests ("POCTs") will be crucial in reducing the burden on healthcare workers.

We anticipate that VOC could be powerful biomarkers for detecting diseases and enabling easy, efficient health monitoring. Powered by AI Nose, we are making POCTs more consumer-friendly, telehealth-compatible, AI-driven, and poised to benefit more people. AI Nose will become increasingly accurate as we train the platform with more data.

Empowering Women's Health and Improving Tests for Sexually Transmitted Infections ("STIs"): Next-Gen Ainos Flora Clinical Study Kickoff in Q4 2024

Our lead product candidate, Ainos Flora, targets women's health and certain common STIs. I believe this market is underserved: about more than 1 million new STIs occur globally every day, and vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV) increase risks of STIs. Young people (15-24 year olds) are estimated to account for nearly half of new STI infections in America. POCT is estimated to account for only 31% of the total STI tests. We aim to address these key hurdles to regular screening: convenience, privacy and affordability.

Ainos is developing the next-gen Ainos Flora, optimized for at-home testing. We are fast-tracking development by utilizing NVIDIA CUDA's accelerated computing, targeting Q3 2024 for design completion and Q4 2024 for clinical trial kickoff. We now explore to position the first-gen Ainos Flora for the hospital and clinic market. Our product strategy places Ainos Flora across key use scenarios.

Elderly Care: On Track to Pilot Production in Q4 2024

In August 2023, we kicked off a VOC sensing co-development with Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc. ("NISD") and Taiwan Inabata Sangyo Co. ("Inabata"). Our shared goal is to broaden addressable market of AI Nose VOC sensing to include telehealth, automotive, industrial, and environmental safety applications.

Our first project focuses on elderly care. The crucial megatrend is that as the global population ages, the increasing demand for elderly care will clash with a labor shortage, leading to compromised care quality. To address this, Ainos and our partners aim to automate certain health monitoring tasks with an AI-driven, telehealth-friendly solution powered by AI Nose VOC sensing.

We plan to first commercialize this product in Japan by collaborating with our co-developers. The population in Japan is aging more rapidly than any other country, with about 36 million Japanese citizens aged 65 and over at almost a third of its population. We are on track to pilot production in 2H 2024.

First Move Beyond Healthcare: AI Nose in Smart Factories; Pilot Production Ready in Q4 2024

Our second co-development program marks our first step in extending AI Nose beyond healthcare. We recognize that smart manufacturing or smart factory requires 1) more AI-driven sensors to capture and analyze data; 2) increased robotic automation to tackle a shrinking workforce. While AI-driven visual data is already well established, AI-driven VOC sensing is still in its early stages. This is evidenced by the lack of digital noses in today's existing humanoid robots. AI Nose can equip robots with a digital sense of smell, enhancing their ability to collaborate with human workers. This improves robot performance and ensures a safer work environment.

We also see vast potential for AI Nose in the semiconductor manufacturing factories, as it has the potential for detecting leaks of photoresist materials, hazardous chemicals and overheating cables.

For now, we are thrilled to announce that AI Nose is 79% accurate in identifying 761 samples across 22 VOCs in Japanese semiconductor manufacturing factories. This validates AI Nose's capabilities in the smart factory market. We target to be pilot production ready in Q4 2024.

New Licensing Strengths AI Nose and POCT IPs

As we advance the previously mentioned programs, we are also strengthening our IP portfolio. We have recently secured exclusive licenses for 10 multi-region invention patents and patent applications surrounding gas sensors and medical device technologies from our product co-developer and sole manufacturer of our POCTs. We completed the transaction with an all-stock structure valued at approximately $5.4 million, or $0.99 per share, which is at a premium to the market price. This structure algins our partner' interests with those of our shareholders and enables us to preserve cash for executing our programs.

Looking Ahead: Confidence in Our Future

As we reflect on our achievements and strategic moves, we remain profoundly optimistic about what the future holds. The milestones we've reached and the strategic programs we are advancing reinforce our confidence in the transformative potential of AI Nose technology.

We are poised to leverage our VOC technological advancements or strategic partnerships to drive significant impact across multiple aspects, from enhancing POCTs for better women's health to revolutionizing elderly care as well as expansion into smart manufacturing. We believe that the progress we have made positions us well for continued growth and success.

As we move forward, we remain focused on executing our plans with precision and agility, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and we have confidence in our strategic initiatives for empowering our mission of digitizing smell across diverse scenarios.

Thank you for your continued support in our journey.

Key AI Nose Milestones

On August 19, 2024, we announced that AI Nose is has a 79% accuracy rate in identifying 761 samples across 22 VOCs in Japanese semiconductor manufacturing factories. This demonstrates AI Nose's potential to revolutionize the smart manufacturing factory automation and manufacturing safety. We are also planning to integrate AI Nose into robotics systems in smart factories.

On August 9, 2024, we announced that we obtained exclusive licenses for 10 invention patents and patent applications to bolster our AI Nose and POCT technologies. The licensed patents and applications surround gas sensors and medical devices technologies and cover the U.S., Germany, China, Japan and Taiwan. We completed the licensing with an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $5.4 million, or $0.99 per share.

On June 14, 2024, we announced that we will advance the next-gen Ainos Flora with the implementation of NVIDIA CUDA, leveraging critical insights from first-gen Ainos Flora's clinical trials over 75 subjects at four Taiwanese medical centers.

On December 26, 2023, Ainos, NISD and Inabata initiated phase 2 of VOC co-development powered by AI Nose, propelling AI Nose towards broader industry adoption and advancing the mission of digitalizing smell.

On August 9, 2023, we announced that Ainos partnered with NISD and Inabata to co-develop VOC sensing platform powered by AI Nose, kicking off our goal for broader AI Nose industry adoption, and progressing further in our mission for digitizing smell.

