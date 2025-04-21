Ainos, Inc.: Ainos and ugo Complete First Robotic Smell Integration in Japan

Milestone Ignites a New Era of Smell-Enabled Robotics

Installs AI Nose in ugo Robot; Real-World Pilots to Begin in Weeks

Ainos, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMD)(Nasdaq:AIMDW) ("Ainos"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, has successfully installed its proprietary AI Nose olfaction module on a humanoid robot developed by ugo, Inc. ("ugo"), Japan's top service robotics company. Completed on April 9, 2025, the installation marks the world's first robot with a functional sense of smell, a breakthrough that redefines the frontier of robotics, AI, and human-machine interaction.

Ainos' AI Nose system integrates a high-precision gas sensor array, real-time signal processing, and advanced AI algorithms to digitize and identify a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or scents, into Smell IDs. This "Smell ID" is then used to detect odors and environmental conditions in a way that mirrors human olfaction. This installation represents the first time the technology has been embedded in a commercial-grade humanoid robot platform for real-world application.

ugo is widely recognized as Japan's top-ranked service robot company1, with deployment across commercial buildings, security patrol, and facility automation. The collaboration brings together ugo's robotics engineering leadership and Ainos' pioneering sensory AI to introduce a new class of intelligent robots capable of perceiving the environment not only through vision and sound - but also through smell.

"We are proud to collaborate with ugo on this historic milestone - the world's first robot with olfactory capabilities," said Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, Chairman , President and CEO of Ainos. "This marks a turning point for AI-powered sensing. With smell added to the sensory stack, robots can now understand their environments in ways previously reserved for living beings. In my opinion, it's a game-changer for healthcare, industry, and everyday life."

Mr. Ken Matsui, ugo's CEO added, "Olfaction is a key missing piece in robot perception. By integrating Ainos' AI Nose, we're giving our robots the missing sense - one that will transform how they navigate and interact with real-world spaces. This is a major leap forward for service robotics."

"We're executing with speed and precision. With just about over a month of announcing our partnership with ugo, we've moved into the installation phase, bringing AI Nose one step closer to real-world deployment. This milestone reflects our commitment to leading the digitization of scent and expanding the sensory intelligence of robotics," said Mr. Tsai.

Next Milestone: Software Integration and Real-World Training

Following the April 9 installation, Ainos and ugo are now moving into the next critical development phase, which includes:

User interface (UI) design and backend control system integration

Tuning of sensory parameters and response logic

Projected completion within 2 to 4 weeks

Once completed, the system will undergo real-world deployment tests in active environments such as commercial buildings and public spaces. This phase will include:

Real-time odor detection and safety alert demonstrations

Live data collection for deep learning and AI model training

Application development for security, elder care, hygiene monitoring, and industrial use

Smell Tech: Transforming Industry, Public Health, and Daily Life

We believe the implications of robotic smell go far beyond novelty. Ainos' AI Nose technology is poised to become a key pillar of smart infrastructure:

Smart Manufacturing: Detect gas leaks, chemical anomalies, and process deviations in real time

Workplace & Facility Safety: Identify hazardous odors or air contamination

Healthcare & Elderly Care: Monitor hygiene, infections, or early disease indicators in medical environments

Consumer Applications: Potential uses in smart homes, pet care, food freshness, and personal wellness

AI Completeness: With olfaction, robots gain a critical missing sense, enabling true multisensory AI capable of more intuitive and intelligent decision-making

