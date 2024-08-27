GAC Motor M8 China-France Tour Returns with Honors, Elevating the Brand to New Heights

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Proving its worthiness of love, the prestigious companion brand GAC Motor accompanied the highly anticipated 2024 China-France Tour. The M8 was a steadfast presence throughout the journey, roaring like a mighty lion as it retraced the century-old Peking-to-Paris rally route. With the confidence of the Chinese people, it proudly showcased China's automotive culture.

Now, the Chinese team has triumphantly returned, and the event organizer, Autohome, held a grand closing ceremony in Tianjin to welcome them back. High-ranking leaders from various sectors gathered to review the event's map, reflecting on the milestones of China's automotive industry and looking forward to the promising future of Chinese automobiles.

GAC Motor, a pioneering leader in the automotive industry, has courageously forged new paths and broken through technological barriers. The M8, which embodies the ancient charm of Chinese landscapes alongside the modern aesthetics of industrial technology, has significantly enhanced the vehicle's recognition as it traverses six countries, capturing the attention of Europeans. Its exceptional noise control, whether during high-speed driving or urban cruising, effortlessly achieves a state of comprehensive tranquility.

Throughout the 11,700-kilometer journey, the M8 not only showcased its exceptional long-range endurance but also provided first-class comfort with features such as one-touch SPA activation. Equipped with SDC electromagnetic suspension, it effortlessly navigated the challenging Nürburgring and the winding roads of the Alps, ensuring smooth handling and precise cornering. The vehicle offered stable support throughout the China-France Tour, tracing back to the "Automobile City" of Stuttgart and visiting the "Olympic Capital" of Lausanne.

In the Paris Olympics, China made history by winning 40 gold medals, setting a new record for the most golds earned at an overseas Olympic Games. GAC Motor honors the legends and heroes cherish heroes. M8, a leader in the Chinese luxury MPV market, paid tribute to the trailblazers of every era who have made history with a spectacular Paris Grand Show.

While the 2024 China-France event has concluded, GAC Motor's journey continues unabated. The brand remains dedicated to enhancing its products with high quality, exceptional value, and advanced technology, establishing a benchmark for Chinese brand excellence. Together with the future, they will allow the flower of China-France friendship to bloom vibrantly and collaboratively write a new chapter of brilliance in the automotive industry.

