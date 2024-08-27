Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A2DTQL | ISIN: DK0060817898 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G9
Frankfurt
27.08.24
09:59 Uhr
3,630 Euro
-0,180
-4,72 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2024 08:55 Uhr
23 Leser
GreenMobility A/S: H1-2024: 59% growth in revenue from continuing operations compared to last year. Net profit from continuing operations in Q2 2024 was positive by DKK 1.8 million.

Company Announcement no. 155 - 2024

Copenhagen, August 27th, 2024

H1-2024: 59% growth in revenue from continuing operations compared to last year. Net profit from continuing operations in Q2 2024 was positive by DKK 1.8 million.

During the first half of 2024, GreenMobility achieved significant milestones in its journey toward profitability and growth, fully in line with our updated 2024 guidance.

The company made a strategic decision to divest or close its Belgian operations, enabling a concentrated focus on the Danish market. This strategic move, combined with substantial streamlining of operations, more efficient and aggressive marketing efforts, and effective cost-cutting initiatives, resulted in a notable increase in revenue and profitability.

With the successful implementation of the new strategy, the board and management are confident in reaching our recently upgraded revenue targets and achieving profitability for 2024. As mentioned in company announcement 154 on August 8th, 2024, our updated guidance is as follows:

  • Revenue of DKK 120-130 million.
  • Net profit from continuing operations of DKK 2-12 million.

GreenMobility remains committed to achieving profitability in 2024. In addition, we intend to show the market that the green transition can become profitable within shared mobility, and our ambition is to become the first European electric vehicle operator to do so. The market for electric vehicles is in constant change, and we will consistently adapt our business strategies to stay ahead.

Our current operational priorities remains:

  • Establish Denmark as a profitable market in 2024
  • Become the first profitable European shared electric vehicles company

We have initiated a strategy process for 2025-2027 to thoroughly assess GreenMobility's full potential with a strong focus on growth respecting our strong commitment to profitability.

GreenMobility will host a presentation of the H1-2024 figures on Tuesday 27 August at 14.00, where CEO Kasper Gjedsted will present the report and with an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up via link:

https://www.inderes.dk/videos/greenmobility-presentation-of-half-year-2024-report

For the full details, please see attached H1-2024 Interim Report.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted, CEO, +45 21 41 80 30, e-mail: kg@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs.

