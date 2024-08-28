R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group further increases free float by broadening shareholder base
28 August 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) acknowledges the sale of 1,764,706 shares in R&S Group Holding AG ("R&S Group") by Veraison SICAV in Liquidation ("Veraison") to a group of Swiss and international long-only investors not subject to any lock up. Heinz Kundert, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of R&S Group, also participated in the transaction by buying 54,370 shares.
The trade, which took place yesterday, corresponds to 6.1% of R&S Group's share capital. After the transaction, Veraison will no longer have any shareholding in R&S Group. Thus, the free float of R&S Group shares increased as a result of removal of lock-up on traded shares.
Both the sale by Veraison and the purchase by Heinz Kundert will be disclosed to SIX Swiss Exchange as per SIX Exchange Regulations (SER).
About R&S Group
R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With six manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland and the Middle East, R&S Group serves its domestic and various European export markets with small and medium power and distribution transformers and other components in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN following its successful business combination with VT5 Acquisition AG, a previously Swiss-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
