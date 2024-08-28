Asahi Refining Launches Fractional Gold Bar Product Line

Asahi Refining, a leading global precious metals refiner, is pleased to announce the launch of its fractional gold bar product line, starting with the 1 and 2.5 gram gold bars. This new offering underscores Asahi Refining's commitment to making high-quality precious metal products accessible to a broader audience of investors.

The fractional gold bars are produced at Asahi Refining's mint located in Miami, Florida, ensuring high standards of quality and craftsmanship. The gold, refined by Asahi Refining's LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) Good Delivery Refineries, offers investors the assurance of purity and quality that the brand is renowned for.

The reverse proof gold bars are sealed and serialized in tamper-evident packaging. Accompanied by assay certificates, the bars' authenticity and quality are guaranteed. The front of the certificate features the Asahi Refining logo, elegantly debossed with gold foil, while the back proudly displays Asahi Refining's quality mark, also debossed with gold foil. Beneath the quality mark are the bar's weight, purity, and the text "Certified by Asahi Refining" signifying Asahi Refining's backing of the product's purity and quality.

Paul Healey, Global Head of Sales for Asahi Refining North America, commented on the launch: "The introduction of the fractional gold bar product line marks an exciting expansion for our product range, making it easier for new investors to enter the physical precious metals market. Our fractional gold bar line offers an affordable yet high-quality option for those looking to diversify their investment portfolios with physical gold. It also leads the way for us to participate in various cultural holidays and events where the gifting of gold is a significant feature of celebration. As always, our commitment to quality and purity is unwavering, and we are proud to offer these new sizes."

The fractional gold bars will be made available through Asahi Refining's wholesale partner network.

About Asahi Refining

Asahi Refining, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARE Holdings Inc., is a leading precious metal refiner, trader, and bullion product manufacturer. The company maintains London good delivery refineries in the USA, Canada and Japan and serves a global client base from the mining, recycling, banking and bullion trading industries. Find out more at www.asahirefining.com.

