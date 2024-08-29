Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI), a leading global factual media and entertainment company, today announced the launch of Curiosity Channel, its linear television channel, as well as its streaming app, Curiosity Stream, on Vodafone TV PLAY in Ireland.

Curiosity Channel and Curiosity Stream join NOW, Netflix, Disney+, RTÉ Player, and more on Vodafone TV PLAY's easy-to-navigate dashboard, now featuring 4K ultra HD as well as immersive built-in audio, designed by Bang Olufsen with Dolby Atmos® technology.

Curiosity is an industry leader in award-winning documentaries and factual programming exploring science, nature, history, technology, lifestyle, and more. The partnership with Vodafone Ireland expands Curiosity Channel's international reach, bringing its premium films, series, and specials to Irish viewers on Vodafone TV PLAY's Signature package.

"Curiosity continues to provide one destination for the best factual content that global audiences crave, and this is a great strategic partnership that introduces our brands in another key market," said Jay Sodha, Curiosity's Vice President of Partnerships and Distribution. "We're thrilled that viewers in Ireland can now find Curiosity's programming right alongside all of their favorite shows, channels, and apps on the innovative Vodafone TV PLAY box."

Chris Stagg, Consumer Director at Vodafone Ireland, expressed his excitement about the new addition, saying, "We are delighted to bring Curiosity Channel to our customers via Vodafone TV PLAY. Our commitment to providing high-quality entertainment remains strong, and we are thrilled to enhance our TV service with the unique and enriching content that Curiosity offers."

Original, exclusive films and series coming to the Curiosity Channel in the coming weeks include Planet Insect, The Sun, Ancient Earth, The Tracker's Diary: Bears of Katmai, and AI Tipping Point

Curiosity Channel is available as channel 320 in the Knowledge section of the Vodafone TV PLAY programming guide. Curiosity Stream will also be available in the TV's app section, giving viewers the chance to subscribe and watch Curiosity's thousands of titles on demand, any time.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone is Ireland's leading total communications provider with 2.3 million customers and employs over 2,000 people directly and indirectly in Ireland. Vodafone provides a total range of communications solutions including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications to consumers and to small, medium and large businesses. Since 2011, Vodafone has expanded its enterprise division, offering integrated next-generation fixed and mobile solutions in addition to cloud-based platforms, machine to machine services and professional ICT support. Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading international mobile communications groups with mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 44 more, and fixed broadband operations in 18 markets. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.ie.

