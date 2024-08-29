EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI Property Group
The extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held today in Luxembourg. At the meeting, approximately 94.56 % of the voting rights were present or presented.
The EGM resolved to decrease the corporate capital of the Company from the amount of EUR 861,952,279.10 to EUR 86,195,227.91 without cancellation of shares, by decreasing the par value of the existing shares from ten eurocents (EUR 0.10) to one eurocent (EUR 0.01) per share. The purpose of the capital decrease is to adapt the share capital and the par value of the shares of the Company to future potential group simplification measures. The reduction proceeds were allocated to a reserve.
The EGM also approved the modifications of the Company's articles of association reflecting the above capital decrease approved during the EGM. All resolutions were adopted by 100% of the votes cast.
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
29.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1978105
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1978105 29.08.2024 CET/CEST