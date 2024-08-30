MineralRite Corporation CEO will attend National Investment Bankers Association Meeting

The CEO of MINERALRITETM Corporation (the "Company" or "RITE"), a micro-cap stock trading on the OTC Pink market, will be attending the National Investment Bankers Association ("NIBA") meeting which will be taking place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida during the first week of September.

RITE's CEO, James Burgauer, was formerly a member of NIBA from the mid-1980's through the early-2000's when he was still actively engaged in the securities industry. At that time, Burgauer regularly attended NIBA meetings looking for companies that his retail brokerage firm might be inclined to work with, or his market-making brokerage firm might have interest in trading.

Now, for the first time, Burgauer will be attending the meeting from the opposite perspective - that is, on behalf of MineralRite Corporation, a securities issuer and actively trading public entity - and more importantly, a Company which will shortly be looking to engage directly with the investment banking community and others to facilitate future planned capital raises.

"NIBA meetings used to occur on a quarterly basis and were closed to the general public," said Burgauer. "Now I believe the meetings are only held annually; but they have been expanded to include attendees from Broker-Dealers, Investment Banks, Fund Managers, Private Equity providers, Family Offices and beyond."

"I was encouraged to attend by some contacts with whom I have been actively talking. I concluded that it would be wise to head to NIBA on behalf of MineralRite. This will give me an opportunity to renew ties with some old associates and make some new acquaintances as well," commented Burgauer. "Aside from the investment bankers and broker-dealers who will be present, this type of annual meeting is known to draw in a variety of resource and service providers. Very often, some of the other attendees are especially good contacts to make as well. Network opportunities abound at these types of events, and I believe it is time for me to get out of the office, meet, greet and eat with some financial services industry participants, and start telling the world about the new chapter that is unfolding in RITE's story."

MineralRite has recently made news with announcements concerning share reclamations, derecognition of time-barred obligations, negotiations that resulted in significantly reducing previously scheduled share dilution, engagement of a PCAOB auditing firm - as well as references to a pipeline of potential targeted acquisitions.

Burgauer concluded by stating, "I am a big believer that the market value of a stock is ultimately a function of a company's fundamentals. In the mineral and mining industry those fundamentals are essentially the company's net tangible assets, the cash flow and the future cash flow potential generated from those assets. Grow the net tangible assets, add the appropriate amount of working capital, and the company's market capitalization will grow organically."

Burgauer continued "NIBA members have raised $70 billion dollars for emerging growth companies over the years; are responsible for ninety percent of IPOs under $20 million; employ 8,800 registered reps and have $100 billion in assets under management - so this visit to NIBA's annual meeting seemed like a well-timed opportunity."

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forward Looking Statements Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication shall not constitute an off to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No public offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

