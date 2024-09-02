Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2024) - Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices (Cosmo IMD), a division of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo"), the developer and manufacturer of the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system, is pleased to announce the publication of a landmark study in "The Lancet". This study, titled "Polyp detection with colonoscopy assisted by the GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module compared with standard colonoscopy in routine colonoscopy practice (COLO-DETECT): a multicentre, open-label, parallel-arm, randomised controlled trial", represents a significant advancement in colorectal cancer screening and detection.

The COLO-DETECT study, conducted by a team of researchers including Alexander Seager, MSc, Prof. Linda Sharp, PhD, and Laura J. Neilson, MD, among others, provides evidence supporting the effectiveness of the GI Genius system in enhancing polyp detection rates during colonoscopy. This multicentre, open-label trial demonstrated that the use of GI Genius improves the detection of colorectal adenomas in an additional 8.3% of patients as compared to standard colonoscopy practices, thereby potentially reducing the incidence of colorectal cancer.

"This publication is a major milestone not only for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals but also for the global medical community," said Gio Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "The GI Genius system, exclusively distributed by Medtronic globally, continues to prove its value in routine clinical practice, by assisting in providing better outcomes for patients undergoing colonoscopy. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in AI-assisted healthcare, and this study reinforces our commitment to advancing patient care through cutting-edge technology."

The study's results demonstrate the value of integrating AI into routine clinical practice to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of colorectal cancer screening. With colorectal cancer being one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, the improved detection of precancerous polyps is critical for early intervention and prevention.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals remains committed to supporting the medical community with innovative solutions like GI Genius, which exemplify the future of AI in healthcare. The Company will continue working closely with its distribution partner, Medtronic, to ensure this life-saving technology is accessible to healthcare providers globally.

For more information about the study and the GI Genius system, please visit https://www.thelancet.com and https://www.cosmopharma.com respectively.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions, and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/Mezavant®/Mesavancol®, Uceris®/Cortiment®, Aemcolo®/ Relafalk®, Lumeblue®, and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The Company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Calendar of Events

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, N.Y. September 9-11, 2024

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, California November 11-14, 2024

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Cosmo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Cosmo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221851

SOURCE: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.