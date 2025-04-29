Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Following the recent CHMP opinion regarding the marketing authorization application for Winlevi® (clascoterone cream 1%) in Europe, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) confirms that its financial guidance for 2025 remains unchanged.

While the company is disappointed by the opinion, it maintains strong confidence in the clinical profile of Winlevi® and its potential to address a significant unmet need in dermatology. The outcome of the CHMP opinion is not expected to have any material impact on the company's current financial expectations.

The Cosmo team is already preparing the re-examination submission. The company remains fully committed to securing access to Winlevi® for patients in Europe.

Cosmo will provide updates as the re-examination process progresses.

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Financial calendar

Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders May 30, 2025

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York June 3-5, 2025

Investor Day, Zurich July 1, 2025

2025 Half-Year Results and Report July 23, 2025

