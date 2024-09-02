Embracer Group AB: Embracer Group announces the appointment of Thomas Kœgler as the new CEO of Asmodee and a Board of Directors of Asmodee Group AB

Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") announces the appointment of Thomas Kœgler as the new Chief Executive Officer of Asmodee Group ("Asmodee"). A Board of Directors for Asmodee Group AB, the Swedish parent company and the future listed entity, has also been appointed and formed. The Board comprises Lars Wingefors (Chair of the Board), Kicki Wallje-Lund (Deputy Chair), Stéphane Carville, Marc Nunes, Jacob Jonmyren, and Linda Höljö.

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop games and has been a part of Embracer since March 2022. Thomas Kœgler, who joined Asmodee in 2015, has held various strategic and operational roles within the company, most recently as Deputy COO. Thomas will be a member of Embracer's Executive Management Team, replacing Stéphane Carville.

"Thomas' appointment as CEO of Asmodee and as a member of Embracer's Executive Management Team is a recognition of his successful journey within the industry and Asmodee. He is a unique leader who brings together Asmodee's legacy, as a long-time member of the company's Executive Committee, with a fresh generational imprint on its future direction. I am confident that Thomas will be the right leader to guide the company through its next phase with a strong focus on profitable growth," says Lars Wingefors, co-founder and CEO of Embracer.

A Board of Directors for Asmodee Group AB, the Swedish parent company and the future listed entity, has also been appointed and formed. This board represents an important first step in strengthening the company's governance for the long term as Asmodee progresses towards becoming a standalone publicly listed entity on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Board of Directors consists of:

Lars Wingefors, Co-Founder and CEO of Embracer, Chair of the Board

Kicki Wallje-Lund, Chair of the Board of Embracer, Deputy Chair

Stéphane Carville, Former CEO of Asmodee

Marc Nunes, Founder and Former COO of Asmodee

Jacob Jonmyren, Board Member of Embracer

Linda Höljö, COO and CFO of Pophouse Entertainment Group

"It is an exciting and significant time for Asmodee as the company prepares to continue its journey as a standalone listed entity. Together with the other board members, I look forward to building on Asmodee's strong foundation, which is based on its talented team, diverse game portfolio, and robust network of business partners that have established it as a global leader in tabletop games," says Lars Wingefors, Chair of the Board of Asmodee Group AB.

The parent headquarters will be in Karlstad, Sweden, while the operational headquarters will remain in Paris, France. Further details about the Board of Directors are available on Asmodee's website.

