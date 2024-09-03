WALLIX and Telenor announce strategic partnership to enhance remote access security in the maritime industry

Paris, September 3, 2024 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), the European cybersecurity software vendor recognized leader in identity & access management, provides a simple and secure identified access service for risk-free use in digital and industrial environments. WALLIX is pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration with Telenor Maritime specializes in maritime communication and technology solutions.

In response to the increasing importance of cybersecurity in maritime operations, WALLIX and Telenor Maritime are proud to announce a strategic partnership to deliver secured remote access solutions for the ship's crew usage or for maintenance operations conducted by external providers. This collaboration will address the challenges of cyber threats at sea, providing ship operators with tools to secure and manage remote access to onboard systems in compliance with the new NIS2 regulations.

Cybersecurity at Sea

The need for cybersecurity has never been greater. The new NIS2 regulations, part of the EU's revised Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems, impose stricter requirements on cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, including the maritime sector. Non-compliance can result in significant fines, making it critical for shipowners and operators to adopt secure solutions.

The partnership between WALLIX and Telenor Maritime will deliver comprehensive cybersecurity through their remote access solutions, designed specifically for the needs of the maritime industry. With cyber threats on the rise, the collaboration aims to ensure that ships are protected from unauthorized access, reducing the risk of attacks.

"Our partnership with Telenor Maritime marks a significant milestone in advancing cybersecurity for the maritime industry. By combining WALLIX's expertise in Identity and Access Management with Telenor Maritime's deep knowledge of maritime communication, we are delivering a robust solution that not only ensures NIS2 compliance but also enhances operational efficiency. This collaboration empowers ship owners to protect their critical assets with confidence, providing them with the tools they need to securely manage access to onboard systems, reduce operational disruptions, and contribute to a more sustainable industry." mentioned Laurent Gentil, WALLIX Global Channel Director.

Giving ship owners peace of mind

"Our partnership with WALLIX reflects our commitment to equipping the maritime sector with robust, compliant solutions. By integrating WALLIX's advanced cybersecurity products with our expertise, we are enabling ship operators to meet the complex standards with confidence. The partnership is about more than just compliance-it's also about putting the control back in the hands of the shipowner, ensuring security and more sustainable maritime practices, giving them peace of mind," says Morten Martens Breivik, Chief Strategic Officer, Telenor Maritime.

Providing Captains with Full Control and Visibility

One of the key features of the partnership's remote access solution is the emphasis on control and visibility for captains on board. In times of cyber threats, it is vital that the captain-who holds ultimate responsibility for the vessel-has the right tools to manage and grant access to onboard systems at all times. The solution ensures that the captain knows exactly who is accessing the ship's equipment, for how long, and for what purpose, thus safeguarding the vessel's operations.

Operational Efficiency and Environmental Impact

The benefits of secure remote access is more than just cybersecurity. By enabling suppliers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to access and maintain onboard equipment remotely, the partnership's solution reduces the need for physical travel. This leads to less downtime for ships, minimizing operational disruptions and ensuring that vessels remain in service longer. Which not only translates to financial savings for shipowners but also contributes positively to environmental sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint associated with maintenance activities.

NIS2 Compliance: A Necessity, Not an Option

Compliance with NIS2 regulations is now a critical aspect of maritime operations. These regulations are designed to enhance the overall cybersecurity framework within the EU, ensuring that critical infrastructure is protected against cyber threats. Failure to comply can result in hefty fines and reputational damage, making it essential for shipowners and operators to adopt secure, compliant solutions. The partnership between Telenor Maritime and Wallix directly addresses these requirements, providing the maritime industry with the solution needed to meet regulatory standards while maintaining operational efficiency.

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor that empowers businesses with robust Identity and Access security solutions, ensuring seamless and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in Privileged Access Management, Workforce Access, and Governance Access safeguard critical assets, streamline compliance and enhance operational efficiency. Committed to delivering straightforward and secure identity & access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable safe operations across both digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

About Telenor Maritime:

Telenor Maritime specializes in maritime communication and technology solutions, providing innovative tools for operational efficiency. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the maritime industry, Telenor Maritime offers reliable and secure connectivity solutions as well as being a trusted partner in digitalization for shipowners worldwide.

Telenor Maritime Unified Hosting Service

https://telenormaritime.com/solutions/digitalisation/unified-hosting-service/

