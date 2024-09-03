u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox leads the way in IoT with new ultra-low-power asset tracking service



03.09.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST





u-blox CloudTrackTM combines reliable positioning with data communication, cloud intelligence, and best-in-class energy savings into an all-in-one service. Thalwil, Switzerland - September 03, 2024 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced CloudTrack TM, a unique end-to-end asset tracking service that breaks new ground for the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape. The all-in-one service provides the ultimate in ultra-low-power positioning, global connectivity and cloud integration. It simplifies IoT asset tracking with contractless per-location-request plans accessible worldwide, offering businesses a predictable pay-as-you-go pricing model without hidden costs. The most significant advantage of CloudTrack is its exceptional 6X energy savings, compared to a standalone GNSS fix with a cold start and transmitting data securely over the internet. The service leverages the best of u-blox expertise and technology to intelligently calculate the position using a combination of available data from GNSS, cellular, and Wi-Fi sources. Businesses can locate assets in poor or non-existing GNSS signal conditions or even indoors, where it would otherwise be challenging to get a location fix and would quickly drain battery. u-blox CloudTrack enables customers to eliminate the complexity and inconvenience of dealing with multiple location data and connectivity providers. This single-provider solution with a straightforward per-location-request pricing model streamlines the asset-tracking process for businesses. Moreover, with a single Thingstream SIM card that operates everywhere, IoT devices can span the globe using one stock-keeping unit (SKU), eliminating the need for regional SKUs. The Thingstream cloud platform makes it easy for businesses to transform and integrate their data with tracking dashboards, major cloud platforms, and enterprise backend systems. CloudTrack works optimally with u-blox cellular "combo" modules, including the LENA-R8 LTE Cat 1bis module with integrated M10 GNSS receiver, to deliver an all-in-one ultra-low-power global IoT asset tracking solution. About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect everything. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Strategy

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.co



