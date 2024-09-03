Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2024
03.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
Nokia Oyj: Nokia signs strategic deal with AT&T to accelerate future-ready fiber broadband growth

Press release
Nokia signs strategic deal with AT&T to accelerate future-ready fiber broadband growth

  • AT&T signs a multi-year agreement with Nokia to support its extensive fiber network footprint that passed 27.8 million total fiber locations as of the second quarter of 2024.
  • Nokia to provide fiber solutions in support of AT&T's future network footprint expansion and upgrades.
  • Nokia helps AT&T boost broadband access for millions of users, ensuring a path to deliver the next generation of enhanced digital services.

3 September 2024
Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with AT&T to deploy next-generation fiber access technology. Under this agreement, Nokia will provide its Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms to support one of the largest fiber networks in the world. The five-year deal will include fiber network upgrades to AT&T's current footprint and next-generation fiber technologies for future network expansions and is Build America, Buy America-compliant. This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone, establishing the network foundation essential for the next generation of broadband services.

With Nokia's fiber solutions, AT&T can quickly establish a future-ready network capable of addressing the growing demand for more capacity and enhanced broadband services. Designed to support a range of next-generation PON technologies, from 10/25/50/100G, Nokia's Lightspan platform gives AT&T the choice and flexibility to optimize its network to its specific business case and needs. Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller will also help drive higher levels of automation in AT&T's network and service operations.

Chris Sambar, Head of Network at AT&T, said: "Fiber plays a crucial role in providing the foundation for the services we offer to our customers. This expansion will not only enhance broadband access for millions of customers but also sets the stage for the next wave of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0, smart cities, IoT applications, and ultra-high-definition streaming.

Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: "This collaboration is a major milestone in our mission to connect more people and businesses. Our fiber solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber. This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future. Together, we're paving the way for a more connected and responsible future."

Resources and additional information
Webpage: Nokia Lightspan MF
Webpage: Accelerating to gigabit with fiber
Webpage: Fiber for Everything
Webpage: Nokia Build America Buy America (BABA) Certification

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube


