Company to bring a slice of San Diego to IBC 2024 with "Broadcast Beach" experience at booth 1.C65

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), a global leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its exciting plans for IBC 2024 taking place from September 13-17 in Amsterdam. Verimatrix's IBC booth 1.C65 is set to become "Broadcast Beach," a vibrant, surf and sand-themed experience designed to transport attendees to the sunny shores of San Diego (home of Verimatrix's U.S. office), while showcasing the company's robust suite of security solutions, including its latest anti-piracy solution, Counterspy.

Counterspy, a new product in the Verimatrix Streamkeeper family, is a groundbreaking solution designed to tackle the escalating threat of digital video piracy in bold new ways. It offers unparalleled protection with a focus on tangible revenue-saving benefits for customers. IBC attendees will be able to experience a live demonstation that showcases how Counterspy customers can:

Reduce Video Piracy: Counterspy provides a formidable defense against unauthorized access, significantly cutting down on piracy incidents and securing content across platforms.

- Protect Media Apps: With its advanced app protection and telemetry features, Counterspy shields media apps from reverse engineering, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other malicious activities, ensuring that only legitimate users can access content and providing customers with a way to monitor and respond to piracy threats in real-time.

- Unlock Access to More Premium Content: By safeguarding content with Counterspy, operators can confidently expand their premium content offerings, meeting studio security requirements.

- Reduce CDN Costs: Counterspy directly addresses the issue of CDN leeching, enabling operators to cut CDN costs dramatically (one Verimatrix customer saw their CDN expenses drop by 50% after implementing Counterspy)

- Boost Paid Subscribers: By enhancing content security and reducing piracy, Counterspy helps customers maintain a trustworthy service vs. pirate services, which in turn helps drive subscriber growth and revenue.

The Verimatrix Broadcast Beach-themed booth at IBC 2024 will feature:

Surfside Check-In: The first stop in the serene beachfront oasis where attendees can check in with a host and grab some wave-breaking Verimatrix swag.

Counterspy Cove: Grab a seat at one of the high-back deck tables and interact with a live demo for Verimatrix Counterspy, the ultimate in video security defense, seamlessly shielding media apps from piracy, preventing CDN leeching, reducing credential theft, and ensuring substantial revenue protection.

Revenue Protection Cabanas: Reserve a cabana equipped with hammocks and interactive displays to comfortably engage with and learn about award-winning Verimatrix Streamkeeper solutions.

Cyber Surf Shack: Dive into a surf-themed espresso bar adorned with surfboards and beach cruisers, symbolizing Verimatrix's agility and adaptability.

Attendees are invited to kick off their shoes and soak up some fun in the sun while staff from Verimatrix highlight the latest in secure streaming, bulletproof cybersecurity, and layered anti-piracy measures. To book at meeting with a Verimatrix security specialist during IBC 2024, email dvanmeter@verimatrix.com or alternatively, book a meeting online.

