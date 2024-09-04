Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma(EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival ofpatients with cancer, announced that it will present two posters at the Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting taking place September 4-7, 2024, in Houston, Texas, USA. In addition, MaaT Pharma announced that Company management will participate in three investor conferences in September. Details are as follows:

Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting Presentation

Presentation Title Poster MaaT013: Pooled Fecal Allogenic Microbiotherapy for Refractory Gastrointestinal Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Results from Early Access Program in Europe Poster Number: CT-198

Presentation Title Poster MaaT033: A Multicentre, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Phase 2b Study Evaluating The Efficacy And Safety Of Maat033, an Oral, Pooled Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy In Patients Undergoing Allogenic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation to Improve Overall Survival: the PHOEBUS Study Poster Number: CT-200

Session Date Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 6:15-7:30 PM CDT (7:15-8:30 PM EST)

Location: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas, United States

Data included in both posters have been already presented at the 50th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) in April 2024. The posters will be available on the Posters section of the MaaT Pharma website following the Congress.

Investor conferences

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Location: New York, NY United States

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting Monday, September 9, 2024.

Lyon Pole Bourse Forum Participation

Date: September 24, 2024

Location: Lyon, France

KBC Securities' Life Sciences Conference Participation

Date: September 26, 2024

Location: Brussels, Belgium

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm, phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD (aGvHD), following the achievement of its proof of concept in a phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

