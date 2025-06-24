Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies(MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, today presents the results of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 9:30 am CET at the Company's office and broadcasted live (replay available here). The quorum reached by the shareholders present, representing, or voting remotely, was above 73% of voting shares.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved most of the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors by a majority of over 99% (with the exception of the 29th and 34th resolutions approved by nearly 69% of voters). The following resolutions were approved:

Approval of the financial statements for fiscal year 2024;

The compensation policy for corporate officers (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Directors) and the compensation paid or awarded during 2024 fiscal year details of the votes on the said resolution is available on the Company's website here;

Financial resolutions, notably delegations of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases in various situations;

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on any merger, demerger or partial contribution of assets (29th resolution).

Only one resolution was rejected:

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase through the issue of shares or securities giving access to the capital, reserved for members of a company savings plan, with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights in their favor (36th resolution).

Shareholders also approved the renewal of the terms of office for current directors Mr. Jean-Marie Lefèvre, Mrs. Dorothée Burkel, Mrs. Nadia Kamal, Mr. Claude Bertrand, Mr. Hervé Affagard, Mr. Jean Volatier, Seventure Partners, and the appointment of a representative from Bpifrance Investissement as a director. It is also noted that the presidency of Mr. Karim Dabbagh came to an end at the close of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 20, 2025, as his mandate is reaching its term. The Board and the Company thank Mr. Dabbagh for his contribution and his service as Chairmanand wishes him every success in his future endeavors. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors meeting that took place on June 24th, 2025, appointed Mr. Jean-Marie Lefèvre as Chairman of the Board for the duration of his term of office, which he had previously led for 5 years between 2018-2023.

In accordance with the approval of resolutions 19 and 20, the Company also announces that the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the liquidity contract signed with Kepler Cheuvreux for the liquidity of the Company's shares listed on Euronext Paris. Information on this contract is available in the Company's Universal Registration Document (French only).

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting and the results of the votes, resolution by resolution, will be made available shortly on the Company's website www.maatpharma.com in the Investors/Shareholder Meetings' section.

