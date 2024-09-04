Nextech3D.ai Secures Three New Patents for AI-Powered 3D Model Generation Algorithms

Growing Portfolio Now Includes a Total of Five Patents In the Field of 3D Modeling

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading provider of Generative AI-powered 3D model content for major e-commerce retailers like Amazon, P&G, and Kohl's, is thrilled to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company three new patents for innovative AI-based algorithms designed for 3D model generation.

These new patents are part of Nextech3D.ai's growing portfolio, which now includes a total of five patents in the field of 3D modeling. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through cutting-edge AI-powered solutions in 3D technology.

The newly granted patents cover advanced AI algorithms that provide the most scalable and efficient methods for generating 3D models from a variety of input sources. These algorithms give Nextech3D.ai a competitive edge, enabling the creation of scalable, cost-effective, and time-efficient solutions for its customers.

The New Patents Include:

THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES

MATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODELING

THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL ASSEMBLY

As the global 3D and augmented reality (AR) market in eCommerce continues to grow, over the next five years, Nextech3D.ai is strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend. The company's patented AI algorithms will play a crucial role in delivering scalable and efficient solutions to meet the increasing demand for 3D models in digital retail.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented, "We are at the forefront of a technological change where AI, AR, and 3D model creation are set to become foundational technologies shaping our future. With these patents, Nextech3D.ai is well-positioned in the market and focused on delivering substantial value to our shareholders.."

The patent approvals are a testament to Nextech3D.ai's technological capabilities and reinforce the company's commitment to driving the future of 3D technology through innovation and AI.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers.

